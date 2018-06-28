TshisaLIVE

Fezile Makhanya: People still think I'm Tebogo

28 June 2018 - 11:06 By Kyle Zeeman
Fezile Makhanya has turned down several roles since leaving The Queen.
Fezile Makhanya has turned down several roles since leaving The Queen.
Image: Via Fezile's Instagram

It may have been two months since seasoned actor Fezile Makhanya left his role as Tebogo on The Queen, but he still gets stopped by angry fans wanting to vent about his character.

Tebogo had the whole country grabbing their pitchforks to come after him when the character abused his partner on the popular soapie. Eventually, Tebogo was killed off and the nation was at ease again.

But speaking to TshisaLIVE this week, Fezile said that like bubblegum on the bottom of his shoes, his character has stuck.

"This is the first role in my 15 years in the industry that I can say matured me as an actor. I feel like I have stepped up another level but people still think I'm Tebogo. The other day I was at a department and this women started screaming at me: 'what are you doing here? I hated your role and vowed if I ever met you I would slap you but you're so nice. I'm conflicted.'"

While fans have been dying to see where he is going to surface next, Fezile said that he had turned down several other opportunities after leaving The Queen  because they did not challenge him the way the soapie had.

"Fortunately, I have got to a point in my career where I don't have to entirely rely on work in the entertainment industry so I can do projects that I feel add value to me and challenge me. I want people to take me seriously now, because of Tebogo. I was approached but I thought it was a little flat and not what I was looking for."

He hinted at a new gig in a movie but said that he was taking his time with a TV return, "until something came around that was right."

Meanwhile, we'll be waiting with the remote and working on our anger issues.

'Life is what you chose to make of it,' says Nay Maps on 'pk' pressure

Nay Maps says "life is what you make it" not what others think it should be, even when you are a preacher's kid.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Lasizwe clears the air on 'copycat' claims and lessons learnt so far...

"My aim is to entertain and not step on anyone’s toes," said Lasizwe.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Mona Monyane returns to screens & it's on Skeem Saam!

It's been two years since we saw her on screens.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'Respect me' - Rachel Kolisi fires back at talk over her man TshisaLIVE
  2. D'banj and his wife lose 13-month-old son in drowning accident - reports TshisaLIVE
  3. There's a whole #CassperNyoempty trend, courtesy of no chill in SA TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Sjava wins BET Award and his acceptance speech was epic TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I created you' - AKA takes shots at Shane Eagles after apparent 'diss' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

De Lille keeps her job as mayor: Here's how it all unfolded
Maradona mended by medics after miracle match
X