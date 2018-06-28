Fezile Makhanya: People still think I'm Tebogo

It may have been two months since seasoned actor Fezile Makhanya left his role as Tebogo on The Queen, but he still gets stopped by angry fans wanting to vent about his character.

Tebogo had the whole country grabbing their pitchforks to come after him when the character abused his partner on the popular soapie. Eventually, Tebogo was killed off and the nation was at ease again.

But speaking to TshisaLIVE this week, Fezile said that like bubblegum on the bottom of his shoes, his character has stuck.

"This is the first role in my 15 years in the industry that I can say matured me as an actor. I feel like I have stepped up another level but people still think I'm Tebogo. The other day I was at a department and this women started screaming at me: 'what are you doing here? I hated your role and vowed if I ever met you I would slap you but you're so nice. I'm conflicted.'"