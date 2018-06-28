'I still lay-bye': Here's how Scandal!'s Pasi looks after her coins

Popular actress Mapaseka "Pasi" Koetle-Nyokong, known for her role as Dintle on Scandal!, knows all about being broke, so now she counts her coins and watches her guap closer than a bodyguard protecting Babes Wodumo.

Pasi recently joined the restaurant game with a new spot in Sandton but said she's been saving and investing for ages. Among one of her tricks is to keep it real, even if that means taking something on lay-bye.

"If I can't afford something, I lay-bye. I still lay-bye. I don't have an account. If I can't afford it, I won't buy it. If I have to have it, I'll lay-bye," she told Rams Mabote on Metro FM this week.

Pasi said the struggle was too real in an industry where people compare everything from your ride to the length of your weave. She said her discipline came from her mama and knowing what it is like to be without.

"I know where to draw the line. I will never buy an expensive car because you have it. When I did my first year at AFDA, everyone was driving and I didn't have a car. I had to walk from here to AFDA to Brixton."