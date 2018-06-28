‘It changes everything’ - Big Star Johnson is going to be a dad!

Big Star Johnson has been changing up the game since he burst onto the scene as the winner of hip-hop reality show The Hustle, but soon the man will be changing nappies.

The Pablo hitmaker has always tried to keep his private life out of the spotlight but couldn't help but spill the tea during a recent interview on Metro FM, revealing that he is going to be a pops for the first time.

"Something happened in my life that I want to share about...I am having a daughter. It is changing everything, mate. It's a whole switch up in my mind."

He said that he might name his new album after her, and said he and his missus were thinking of calling her Aaliyah.