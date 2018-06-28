TshisaLIVE

‘It changes everything’ - Big Star Johnson is going to be a dad!

28 June 2018 - 10:22 By Kyle Zeeman
Big Star Johnson is going to be a pops.
Big Star Johnson is going to be a pops.
Image: Via Big Star Johnson's Twitter

Big Star Johnson has been changing up the game since he burst onto the scene as the winner of hip-hop reality show The Hustle, but soon the man will be changing nappies.

The Pablo hitmaker has always tried to keep his private life out of the spotlight but couldn't help but spill the tea during a recent interview on Metro FM, revealing that he is going to be a pops for the first time.

"Something happened in my life that I want to share about...I am having a daughter. It is changing everything, mate. It's a whole switch up in my mind."

He said that he might name his new album after her, and said he and his missus were thinking of calling her Aaliyah.

Meanwhile, the streets have BEEN waiting for that album, after Big Star smashed the competition live on TV. 

He told Daily Sun recently that the fame came with some adjustments.

“All of a sudden, you’re a brand. It was a lot. But I have a really dope team,” he said.

He's promised some big things over the next few months, and judging by his live performances we better get our coins ready for that album.

Respected ‘The Hustle’ rapper joins with top producers for upcoming album

“Jesus, plus minus everything” is the motto that local hip hop newcomer, Big Star Johnson, lives by.The 24-year-old believes in the necessity of ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

'Life is what you chose to make of it,' says Nay Maps on 'pk' pressure

Nay Maps says "life is what you make it" not what others think it should be, even when you are a preacher's kid.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Lasizwe clears the air on 'copycat' claims and lessons learnt so far...

"My aim is to entertain and not step on anyone’s toes," said Lasizwe.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Respect me' - Rachel Kolisi fires back at talk over her man TshisaLIVE
  2. D'banj and his wife lose 13-month-old son in drowning accident - reports TshisaLIVE
  3. There's a whole #CassperNyoempty trend, courtesy of no chill in SA TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Sjava wins BET Award and his acceptance speech was epic TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I created you' - AKA takes shots at Shane Eagles after apparent 'diss' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

De Lille keeps her job as mayor: Here's how it all unfolded
Maradona mended by medics after miracle match
X