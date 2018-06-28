Lasizwe clears the air on 'copycat' claims and lessons learnt so far...

The 20-year-old star went from just being an internet sensation to being one of the most recognised names in Mzansi after big channels started recognising him and giving airtime on shows like You Got Got.

Lasizwe said since the beginning of his career he’s learned a lot by having a closer look at the industry.

He also spoke about attracting bad publicity due to what he calls "misunderstandings."

"I have learnt that we work with really diverse people and people want different stuff to engage with and that I will take that into my future of content generation.

"In the industry I am in it is believed that no publicity is bad publicity, however it is never a great feeling to be constantly dragged through the mud as some bad publicity exists because of misunderstandings."

Lasizwe explained that he believed in dealing with things head on because it always gave him an opportunity to learn something new. He said he knew that was one of the qualities that would cement his name in the industry.

"I believe in addressing anything in life head on and the result thereafter will prove to be a learning opportunity for me.

"I will always remain true to myself and be authentically South African, but I keep in mind some of the international audiences that view my videos too."