TshisaLIVE

Oh lawd! Did The Queen's Mamiki come back as a snake?

28 June 2018 - 09:23 By Kyle Zeeman
Actress Pabee Moganedi plays the role of Mamiki on 'The Queen'.
Actress Pabee Moganedi plays the role of Mamiki on 'The Queen'.
Image: Via e.tv

We don't know about you but when we see a snake we take the first exit out the room, so imagine if one of TV's biggest villains had to come back as one. 

Yoh! It would be too much.

Fans of The Queen were celebrating earlier this week when it became clear that the show's Mamiki (played by actress Pabee Moganedi) had left town. But as the hangover from the farewell party set in, a new theory emerged: what if sis returned as a snake.

You might think it's whack but here's why it could actually be a thing:

A snake just happens to appear when sis left

Mamika left the show after her side-piece Roy lost his job. But she still has some scores to settle, especially after Roy's bae Cleo opened a can of whoop a*s on her. Suddenly a snake appears. Coincidence?

The snake is going to terrorise Cleo like Mamiki did.

It was Cleo who found the snake, plus the snake and Mamiki are both potentially poisonous.

The Ferguson's and snakes/cats

Remember Igazi's talking cat? Or Jonga who turned into a snake at night? TV life is strange, chommie.

That, or Mamiki just sent the damn thing to mess up the game.

IN MEMES: Mjekejeke came through for Patty and Twitter is ecstatic

Get yourself a husband that will be your knight in shining armour like Mjakes is for Patty!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Fans throw a #TwitterParty to celebrate The Queen's Mamiki leaving

Now poor Roy can be left in peace.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Nicole Nyaba on making her own cash & social media hate affecting her fam

Nicole Nyaba says she can afford her life, thanks very much.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Respect me' - Rachel Kolisi fires back at talk over her man TshisaLIVE
  2. D'banj and his wife lose 13-month-old son in drowning accident - reports TshisaLIVE
  3. There's a whole #CassperNyoempty trend, courtesy of no chill in SA TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Sjava wins BET Award and his acceptance speech was epic TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I created you' - AKA takes shots at Shane Eagles after apparent 'diss' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

De Lille keeps her job as mayor: Here's how it all unfolded
Maradona mended by medics after miracle match
X