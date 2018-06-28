Oh lawd! Did The Queen's Mamiki come back as a snake?

Fans of The Queen were celebrating earlier this week when it became clear that the show's Mamiki (played by actress Pabee Moganedi) had left town. But as the hangover from the farewell party set in, a new theory emerged: what if sis returned as a snake.

You might think it's whack but here's why it could actually be a thing:

A snake just happens to appear when sis left

Mamika left the show after her side-piece Roy lost his job. But she still has some scores to settle, especially after Roy's bae Cleo opened a can of whoop a*s on her. Suddenly a snake appears. Coincidence?