Oh lawd! Did The Queen's Mamiki come back as a snake?
We don't know about you but when we see a snake we take the first exit out the room, so imagine if one of TV's biggest villains had to come back as one.
Yoh! It would be too much.
Fans of The Queen were celebrating earlier this week when it became clear that the show's Mamiki (played by actress Pabee Moganedi) had left town. But as the hangover from the farewell party set in, a new theory emerged: what if sis returned as a snake.
You might think it's whack but here's why it could actually be a thing:
A snake just happens to appear when sis left
Mamika left the show after her side-piece Roy lost his job. But she still has some scores to settle, especially after Roy's bae Cleo opened a can of whoop a*s on her. Suddenly a snake appears. Coincidence?
Mamiki dissappears and then weird 🐍things start happening 🔫#TheQueenMzansi #TheQueenMzansiS2 pic.twitter.com/OEixRHME99— Dineshri Rama (@_drama007) June 27, 2018
Jesus that snake🙉lol ke boloi bo😂😲#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/nX43LslSHN— 💙Pale💙 (@Palesamphamo4) June 27, 2018
Lol a snake in tembisa? Aowa #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/o0jm31XgV7— Element Owl Project® (@SliQue_EOP) June 27, 2018
The snake is going to terrorise Cleo like Mamiki did.
It was Cleo who found the snake, plus the snake and Mamiki are both potentially poisonous.
SNAKE!!!??? AAAAAAAAAAAAGGGHH!!!! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/H5O30As97T— THE ART OF PASSION💡💡 (@mcboikanyo_365) June 27, 2018
Mamiki wants back into the Maakes one way or another. Now she's creeping under tables 🐍 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/JD96GIZ18i— 🌻Phumz Madonsela🌻 (@shudabeenJane) June 27, 2018
#TheQueenMzanzi mamiki is returning as a snake 🙆🙆😂😂😂 dont do this to us pic.twitter.com/xeyK4qcyOK— Busiswa Khubone (@BusiswaKhubone) June 27, 2018
The Ferguson's and snakes/cats
Remember Igazi's talking cat? Or Jonga who turned into a snake at night? TV life is strange, chommie.
Phathu's stories n Snakes 🐍 #TheRiver1Magic #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/kL4h9DQFTX— Amour's Mom💕 (@Mypule_) June 27, 2018
First it was the river with the snake 🐍 now 👉🏿#TheQueenMzansi @PhathuMakwarela you love snakes shem 🤦♀️— Just_Tsaks (@Mtsaks) June 27, 2018
That, or Mamiki just sent the damn thing to mess up the game.
#TheQueenMzansi— Tshegofatso Mphehlo👑 (@TshegofatsoMph9) June 27, 2018
I think that snake was sent by Mamiki pic.twitter.com/MG2ohb9qDj
#TheQueenMzansi— Daniel G (@ChueneDaniel) June 27, 2018
That snake was sent by Mamiki😂😂😂😂😂😂 to bite Cleo pic.twitter.com/ZEapRlmHAQ
#TheQueenMzansi— Uncle Kuls (@kulanicool) June 27, 2018
That snake was planted by Mamiki, no one else pic.twitter.com/5gAOcK1kM4