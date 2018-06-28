'Y'all would've been in serious trouble if I won' - Cassper's inner feels about BET loss
The truth is Cassper Nyovest loves to flex... okay... you know that and we know that! That being said, we also know that had the Ksa'zobalit rapper won a BET award last Sunday, we would all never hear the end of it.
Although, honestly we wouldn't blame him if he won the prestigious award and made noise about it... because let's be honest, who wouldn't?
When the rapper also admitted that his loss to Nigeria's Davido for that BET Best International Act was a "blessing in disguise" for his haters, he had his fans in stitches.
Because the rapper had received so much trolling for his L, he said that if he had won, there would so much chaos on the social media streets.
"Y'all were saved by the fact that I didn't win hey, because if I won you would have been in so much trouble," he wrote.
Hehehe... Le Sindile ha kea winner yong!!! Julle was in die mooilekeit!!!! Lene lele Mo Ma...Peng— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) June 27, 2018
True!!! I was gonna flex !!! I’m still gonna flex doe. Don’t think I’m gonna stop flexing. Never ever think ima stop flexing. https://t.co/xUzCODf8oE— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) June 27, 2018
His fans laughed along to the "joke" but his haters went on to say they knew he would be announcing the BET win with a loud speaker if he had won and were genuinely happy the loss "shut him up".
this is why people are happy.... your noise is too much on everything. You should slow it down a bit..... am not hating bro👊— CLIENTON (@MphuthiSello1) June 27, 2018
One of the reasons why you didn't win😨😐😑o phaphile esale ka pela..le nou wa rasa,Gore for eng,aketsebe ..nke o dule stel,o thekge ditho man pic.twitter.com/khcYj3kUPU— Maphologa Raphalo (@Maphologa1) June 27, 2018
I love your music, but this is too much. You didnt win. Be greatful to be ranked amongst thee best internationally. All that this means is you must work harde next year. Can you now focus on your next album my finger is ready to press the purchase button. Stop go thabisa manaba pic.twitter.com/DQ3WaMBOoR— Prisca (@prisc_ilicious) June 27, 2018
Don't tweet while you're angry. You don't want to say shit you'll later regret chap. You're heading there pic.twitter.com/uITI264weM— Cpt🙆🔫 (@PapiVhaughn) June 27, 2018
Tswa mo diding tse Cass pic.twitter.com/vkAAuvx6sw— MohurutsheWagaMoiloa (@OrapelengMafoko) June 27, 2018
Someone came out with a hypothetical situation in which Cassper had actually won the award and it was hilarious.
Apparently, Cassper would have probably done one or all of the below:
- He would have already released eight songs about the win. *Probably*
- He would have shouted his lungs out about deserving the award because no one is better than him. *Mos def*
- He would have tweeted about how other rappers almost stole his award on the plane *Also a possibility*
- He would have said Aka "stole" his passport at some point and tried to bomb the train... *LMAO*
