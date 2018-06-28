'Y'all would've been in serious trouble if I won' - Cassper's inner feels about BET loss

The truth is Cassper Nyovest loves to flex... okay... you know that and we know that! That being said, we also know that had the Ksa'zobalit rapper won a BET award last Sunday, we would all never hear the end of it.

Although, honestly we wouldn't blame him if he won the prestigious award and made noise about it... because let's be honest, who wouldn't?

When the rapper also admitted that his loss to Nigeria's Davido for that BET Best International Act was a "blessing in disguise" for his haters, he had his fans in stitches.

Because the rapper had received so much trolling for his L, he said that if he had won, there would so much chaos on the social media streets.

"Y'all were saved by the fact that I didn't win hey, because if I won you would have been in so much trouble," he wrote.