'Y'all would've been in serious trouble if I won' - Cassper's inner feels about BET loss

28 June 2018 - 11:30 By Chrizelda Kekana
Cassper Nyovest has admitted that his haters wouldn't have liked him much if he won the BET award.
Cassper Nyovest has admitted that his haters wouldn't have liked him much if he won the BET award.
Image: Via Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

The truth is Cassper Nyovest loves to flex... okay... you know that and we know that! That being said, we also know that had the Ksa'zobalit rapper won a BET award last Sunday, we would all never hear the end of it.

Although, honestly we wouldn't blame him if he won the prestigious award and made noise about it... because let's be honest, who wouldn't? 

When the rapper also admitted that his loss to Nigeria's Davido for that BET Best International Act was a "blessing in disguise" for his haters, he had his fans in stitches.

Because the rapper had received so much trolling for his L, he said that if he had won, there would so much chaos on the social media streets. 

"Y'all were saved by the fact that I didn't win hey, because if I won you would have been in so much trouble," he wrote.

His fans laughed along to the "joke" but his haters went on to say they knew he would be announcing the BET win with a loud speaker if he had won and were genuinely happy the loss "shut him up".

Someone came out with a hypothetical situation in which Cassper had actually won the award and it was hilarious.

Apparently, Cassper would have probably done one or all of the below:

- He would have already released eight songs about the win. *Probably*

- He would have shouted his lungs out about deserving the award because no one is better than him. *Mos def*

- He would have tweeted about how other rappers almost stole his award on the plane *Also a possibility*

- He would have said Aka "stole" his passport at some point and tried to bomb the train... *LMAO*

... and many more check out the rest below.

We all know... there's always a lil bit of truth in a joke...

