Cassper talks about the sacrifices of those big money deals
While it's no secret that Cassper Nyovest is all about securing that guap, it doesn't just miraculously happen, and often takes loads of sacrifices.
The rapper has often come under fire for being boastful about his achievements and wealth, so he decided to give fans a peek into what goes into making sure those coins are secured.
While the rest of us were warmly tucked in bed on Thursday night, Cass spent most of the night shooting an advert for a client.
The rapper revealed on Twitter that he had bagged another big money deal and was required to shoot the ad until 5am on Friday morning.
"Hair done. Let’s shoot this BIG TV AD!!! BIG DEALS!!! WE DON’T PLAY GAMES!!! WE WIN!!! WORK!!!"
Cassper added that he wanted fans to know that it wasn't all about flashy rides and lifestyle.
Shooting a TV ad till 5 in the morning. This is the side yall never show you. It’s not all Bentley’s and APs.— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) June 28, 2018
A few hours into the shoot, Cass returned to tell fans that even though his eyes were exhausted, he continued to push because of all the things he enjoyed having.
"I am tired but I want this Bentley and this mansion don't I? So I work with a smile."
The rapper also encouraged fans to put in the sweat to gain the results.