Cassper talks about the sacrifices of those big money deals

While it's no secret that Cassper Nyovest is all about securing that guap, it doesn't just miraculously happen, and often takes loads of sacrifices.

The rapper has often come under fire for being boastful about his achievements and wealth, so he decided to give fans a peek into what goes into making sure those coins are secured.

While the rest of us were warmly tucked in bed on Thursday night, Cass spent most of the night shooting an advert for a client.

The rapper revealed on Twitter that he had bagged another big money deal and was required to shoot the ad until 5am on Friday morning.

"Hair done. Let’s shoot this BIG TV AD!!! BIG DEALS!!! WE DON’T PLAY GAMES!!! WE WIN!!! WORK!!!"