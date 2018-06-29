Chaos continues as fans rush to secure Ed Sheeran tickets

Ed Sheeran fans across the country have been left frustrated as Computicket's website continues to buckle under pressure over the last 24 hours.

Fans have rushed to the website since tickets went on sale on Thursday morning for the crooner's highly-anticipated SA tour next year.

High traffic volumes and technical issues have resulted in thousands of fans being left disgruntled.

A similar situation played out on Friday morning as tickets for the singer's Joburg shows went on sale. The company's booking website was swarmed with more people than Bree taxi rank during December holidays.

Fans took to social media to vent their anger at the delays in getting onto the bookings page or being kicked out once in.

TshisaLIVE tried to follow the booking process but wasn't able to get past a terms and conditions page before being kicked back out to the service's main page.