Chaos continues as fans rush to secure Ed Sheeran tickets
Ed Sheeran fans across the country have been left frustrated as Computicket's website continues to buckle under pressure over the last 24 hours.
Fans have rushed to the website since tickets went on sale on Thursday morning for the crooner's highly-anticipated SA tour next year.
High traffic volumes and technical issues have resulted in thousands of fans being left disgruntled.
A similar situation played out on Friday morning as tickets for the singer's Joburg shows went on sale. The company's booking website was swarmed with more people than Bree taxi rank during December holidays.
Fans took to social media to vent their anger at the delays in getting onto the bookings page or being kicked out once in.
TshisaLIVE tried to follow the booking process but wasn't able to get past a terms and conditions page before being kicked back out to the service's main page.
How to do ecommerce wrong. .@Computicket builds a site that crashes on any major event. I'm just looping through where the 'bouncer' queue page throws me back onto the home page. #EdSheeran— Dean Bentley-Falcke (@deanfalcke) June 29, 2018
@BigConcerts your ticketing partner @Computicket are flippen useless! I Can't move further than this with 5mins to go to complete my transaction! They aren't taking calls either. There must be a better way? #EdSheeran pic.twitter.com/2o33PYSPNf— Giuliana Bland (@GiulesB65) June 29, 2018
guys can some of you log out of the @Computicket site so we can finish booking tickets😭😭😭 I'll tell you when I'm done #computicket #edsheeran— Natasha Mphaki (@Tashyka) June 29, 2018
Computicket took to Twitter to reassure fans that their patience would (hopefully) be rewarded.
We are currently experiencing high traffic https://t.co/JWH8YhxdN1 for the 1st Ed Sheeran show are limited, however there is still availability for the 2nd show. Please be patient and keep trying until you entered into the queuing system for your purchase becomes available .— Computicket (@Computicket) June 29, 2018
After a string of technical issues ticket sales for the singer's Cape Town show was placed on hold on Thursday until the matter was resolved.
When the system was back online, tickets sold out in three hours.
Attention Fans:— Computicket (@Computicket) June 28, 2018
Tickets for the Cape Town show are now sold out! pic.twitter.com/X4vQC9b4ym
Computicket earlier this week added an extra date to Ed's Joburg leg of the tour because of the overwhelming demand.
The musician will now be performing in Joburg on 23 and 24 March 2019, and Cape Town Stadium on March 27.