Chaos continues as fans rush to secure Ed Sheeran tickets

29 June 2018 - 10:08 By Kyle Zeeman
Ed Sheeran is heading to SA in 2019.
Ed Sheeran fans across the country have been left frustrated as Computicket's website continues to buckle under pressure over the last 24 hours.

Fans have rushed to the website since tickets went on sale on Thursday morning for the crooner's highly-anticipated SA tour next year. 

High traffic volumes and technical issues have resulted in thousands of fans being left disgruntled.  

A similar situation played out on Friday morning as tickets for the singer's Joburg shows went on sale. The company's booking website was swarmed with more people than Bree taxi rank during December holidays. 

Fans took to social media to vent their anger at the delays in getting onto the bookings page or being kicked out once in.

TshisaLIVE tried to follow the booking process but wasn't able to get past a terms and conditions page before being kicked back out to the service's main page.

Computicket took to Twitter to reassure fans that their patience would (hopefully) be rewarded.

After a string of technical issues ticket sales for the singer's Cape Town show was placed on hold on Thursday until the matter was resolved.

When the system was back online, tickets sold out in three hours.

Computicket earlier this week added an extra date to Ed's Joburg leg of the tour because of the overwhelming demand.

The musician will now be performing in Joburg on 23 and 24 March 2019, and Cape Town Stadium on March 27.

