TshisaLIVE

Elton John sings Nakhane's praises

29 June 2018 - 16:19 By Thando Mpembe
Actor and singer Nakhane Touré poses for a portrait during an interview on May 25, 2018 in Johannesburg. File photo.
Actor and singer Nakhane Touré poses for a portrait during an interview on May 25, 2018 in Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Alon Skuy

South African singer and lead actor of Inxeba (The Wound) Nakhane Toure will appear on Elton John’s Rocket Hour radio show on Saturday.

The five-times Grammy award-winning singer was introduced to Nakhane’s music earlier in the month and enjoyed it so much that he played the single‚ “Interloper”‚ on his show.

And now he is geeking over the 30-year-old singer and asked for a FaceTime interview.

On the show‚ Elton John talks to Nakhane about his album‚ “You Will Not Die”.

Nakhane never thought that one day he would be talking to the musical legend. “My mother had a compilation of Elton John’s love songs and I listened to that a lot when I was a child‚” he said. “This unsolicited kindness and support is so appreciated.”

Nakhane told TshisaLIVE a few months ago that he went through a period of “finding himself” on his a journey of facing trauma and ghosts from his past.

Nakhane visited the ghosts of his past ahead of new album

Nakhane, formerly known as Nakhane Touré, has been through a journey of self-discovery which took him from writing a book to acting in his first ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

He moved to London in February and tweeted: “On the Eurostar from Paris to London‚ where I will settle‚ and I’m thinking about what I learnt last year: The art of collaboration and letting go. I’m no longer afraid to allow people I trust into my world and for them to teach and help me become better at what I do.”

His journey to get to where he is now is the central theme of his second album and his first under the shortened name “Nakhane”.

The Elton John show will air on Saturday June 30 at 6pm South African time on Beats 1 Radio on Apple Music.

READ MORE

Bassline brings the pick of the Igoda music festival circuit to Jozi

From Yemi Alade to Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse, Africa's most awesome musicians are coming together to celebrate Madiba at Constitution Hill in May
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Here's what Nakhane would tell the 20-year-old him, if he could time travel

"I am less afraid of the world and of myself," Nakhane reflected on his growth.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Nakhane explains why he ended his relationship with Jesus

Nakhane says he gave up Christianity after deciding that he wanted to get in touch with his "animal nature".
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Respect me' - Rachel Kolisi fires back at talk over her man TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper weighs in on Russell Simmons mocking Terry Crews TshisaLIVE
  3. 50 Cent dragged for making fun of Terry Crews' sexual assault revelation TshisaLIVE
  4. Katlego Maboe welcomes baby boy TshisaLIVE
  5. D'banj and his wife lose 13-month-old son in drowning accident - reports TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man kills five in newspaper attack
Two rhinos nearly charge into car of people at safari park
X