Elton John sings Nakhane's praises
South African singer and lead actor of Inxeba (The Wound) Nakhane Toure will appear on Elton John’s Rocket Hour radio show on Saturday.
The five-times Grammy award-winning singer was introduced to Nakhane’s music earlier in the month and enjoyed it so much that he played the single‚ “Interloper”‚ on his show.
And now he is geeking over the 30-year-old singer and asked for a FaceTime interview.
On the show‚ Elton John talks to Nakhane about his album‚ “You Will Not Die”.
Nakhane never thought that one day he would be talking to the musical legend. “My mother had a compilation of Elton John’s love songs and I listened to that a lot when I was a child‚” he said. “This unsolicited kindness and support is so appreciated.”
Nakhane told TshisaLIVE a few months ago that he went through a period of “finding himself” on his a journey of facing trauma and ghosts from his past.
He moved to London in February and tweeted: “On the Eurostar from Paris to London‚ where I will settle‚ and I’m thinking about what I learnt last year: The art of collaboration and letting go. I’m no longer afraid to allow people I trust into my world and for them to teach and help me become better at what I do.”
His journey to get to where he is now is the central theme of his second album and his first under the shortened name “Nakhane”.
The Elton John show will air on Saturday June 30 at 6pm South African time on Beats 1 Radio on Apple Music.