South African singer and lead actor of Inxeba (The Wound) Nakhane Toure will appear on Elton John’s Rocket Hour radio show on Saturday.

The five-times Grammy award-winning singer was introduced to Nakhane’s music earlier in the month and enjoyed it so much that he played the single‚ “Interloper”‚ on his show.

And now he is geeking over the 30-year-old singer and asked for a FaceTime interview.

On the show‚ Elton John talks to Nakhane about his album‚ “You Will Not Die”.

Nakhane never thought that one day he would be talking to the musical legend. “My mother had a compilation of Elton John’s love songs and I listened to that a lot when I was a child‚” he said. “This unsolicited kindness and support is so appreciated.”

Nakhane told TshisaLIVE a few months ago that he went through a period of “finding himself” on his a journey of facing trauma and ghosts from his past.