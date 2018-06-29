Prince Kaybee on insecurities: I always wonder what bae is doing

Prince Kaybee may have had us dancing in the club like we left our morals at home to his hit track Charlotte, but the star recently revealed that the song was in part inspired by his own insecurities.

Prince Kaybee has always been real and ready with the tea about his life, and during an interview on Afternoon Express he opened up about how his insecurities came from his past relationships.

"I think while growing up, all the relationships I have been in, I have always wondered: 'What you are doing without me? When I am not there, what are you doing?'"

He said it was a personality thing that drove him to always wonder about his partner, and not jealousy. So don't worry about him being THAT crazy dude in a relationship.

But who is his bae?