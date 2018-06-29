Renate Stuurman talks joining The River & swimming with the tide

You know when they say, "be careful what you wish for because you might just get it?" well, that is exactly what happened to Renate Stuurman when she scored her role on The River.

Renate had loved the show since it began and when she finally landed a role on the popular drama, she couldn't believe it but she also had the huge task of matching their unparalleled synergy.

"Once I was there, I was like 'Oh damn, now I have to act with these spectacular actors that I've been watching for a while...' But another thing was when a show has been running for a while, the actors form a bond and a rhythm of the show and they get into a groove. When you get there you have to match that energy."

The actress said she believed that the synergy was part of the reason why viewers accepted a new character in a story. She said otherwise viewers get ticked off by your presence because they sense that you aren't a great fit.

"It was kind of a lot, then all of a sudden I was “Yah, see Renate? You go around saying you want these things and now look at you?” she said before she laughed.