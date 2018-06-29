Skeem Saam’s Buhle Maseko: I’ve been attacked because of fame

Actor Buhle Maseko may be known across Mzansi for his role as Nimrod on Skeem Saam but his fame has come with a price, especially during one incident when he was allegedly attacked because of his celeb status.

Buhle mostly keeps to himself when he is out and about, but told TshisaLIVE that fans can get out of hand real quick.

"You get people who don't really know how to react when they see you. I've had a couple of incidents where things could have potentially gone south really quickly. There was an incident when I was attacked, physically attacked. We were just chilling and people knew who I was. Out of nowhere this person attacked me."

Buhle said the person was screaming that celebrities thought they were "all that" and more important than everyone else.