Skeem Saam’s Buhle Maseko: I’ve been attacked because of fame
Actor Buhle Maseko may be known across Mzansi for his role as Nimrod on Skeem Saam but his fame has come with a price, especially during one incident when he was allegedly attacked because of his celeb status.
Buhle mostly keeps to himself when he is out and about, but told TshisaLIVE that fans can get out of hand real quick.
"You get people who don't really know how to react when they see you. I've had a couple of incidents where things could have potentially gone south really quickly. There was an incident when I was attacked, physically attacked. We were just chilling and people knew who I was. Out of nowhere this person attacked me."
Buhle said the person was screaming that celebrities thought they were "all that" and more important than everyone else.
Buhle said he was shaken by the incident but let it go because it doesn't happen often. Thank goodness!
Such a hectic incident may make most of us reconsider our lives and career choice, but Buhle said acting was in his bones and he ain't leaving it anytime soon.
"I have had an amazing time on Skeem Saam and I'm not about to leave anytime soon."
So, spoiler alert, will Nimrod finally sort out his ish?
Buhle is keeping the secrets of his character under lock and key like the atm pin number at Nkandla, but said that fans could look forward to seeing his character come front and centre over the next few months.
"I have been helping other people in their story arcs and it has been great but I am looking forward to playing a bigger role. I think a lot of people got touched with the story about me and my sister a few week's back (when his character sold her down the river) but I am just glad that people are following my character."