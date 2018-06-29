#SofaSlahlane: Would you date your boo for 27 years?
The internet was quarter to being placed in a coma on Friday when a man on popular love reality show Sofa Slahlane revealed that he had been dating his bae for 27 years, only for her to die just before their wedding.
Malume Fana shared his heartbreak on the show, but told its host Mzilikazi wa Afrika that he was going ahead with the wedding. Imagine! A wedding without the bride. Shame.
Fana said that he wanted to marry his girlfriend, even in death, because he wanted to show their child that marriage was the right thing to do.
And while Ma's death may have hit fans right in the feels, they were just as touched by the fact that the pair had dated for such a long time.
They flooded social media with memes and messages, sharing their surprise and their own experiences.
The consensus was, well, most people ain't waiting 27 years to get a ring.
Some of us can't even do 27 days, now other children are out here doing 27 years?
27 years of dating 😳 #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/BLOmAQTl2k— Tshegofatso Mphehlo👑 (@TshegofatsoMph9) June 28, 2018
#SofaSlahlane 27years 👀... When some of us can't even handle a month 💅 pic.twitter.com/COBoNRrgal— Petralisa👑💯 (@PetralisaNyathi) June 28, 2018
Wait they dated for 27 years?😂 people are patient out here #SofaSlahlane— Precious. (@PreciousC__) June 28, 2018
#SofaSlahlane 27 years..Love please Dont do that. pic.twitter.com/ObD82NDrP0— miges (@Miges0) June 28, 2018
I can't date for a year...and this one dated for 27 years...niyakwaz'ukwenza #SofaSlahlane— Mthembu kaNgobe (@SechabaKatutu) June 28, 2018
What were they waiting for actually? 27 years of dating.. Ngeke!#SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/A2olS842zc— Lo Rybsie (@Kamogelo_sheela) June 28, 2018
Some women really bekezela in relationships hey a whole 27 years yikes #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/hFZbNxGZNR— Nosipho (@ItsNosipho) June 28, 2018
I mean, that's how long Mandela was in jail.
President Mandela spent 27 years in jail but others having been dating for 27 years. Yho, such a powerful level of experience #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/cPDZm672Xe— Sipho Dzimba-Malamule (@SiphoDzimbaSnr) June 29, 2018
They dated for 27 years? Yoh that sounds like someone's prison sentence... #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/w0p2dxbpft— He (@MatshabaGontse) June 28, 2018
Let's just hope it didn't give other fellas ideas.
#SofaSlahlane After 5 years and your partner does not propose marriage know he has some ideas cos he watched tonight's show and thinks he can still takes more years before tying a knot.— Khumi (@khumite) June 28, 2018