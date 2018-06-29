TshisaLIVE

#SofaSlahlane: Would you date your boo for 27 years?

29 June 2018 - 08:41 By Kyle Zeeman
Mzilikazi wa Afrika is the host of 'Sofa Slahlane'.
Mzilikazi wa Afrika is the host of 'Sofa Slahlane'.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

The internet was quarter to being placed in a coma on Friday when a man on popular love reality show Sofa Slahlane revealed that he had been dating his bae for 27 years, only for her to die just before their wedding.

Malume Fana shared his heartbreak on the show, but told its host Mzilikazi wa Afrika that he was going ahead with the wedding. Imagine! A wedding without the bride. Shame.

Fana said that he wanted to marry his girlfriend, even in death, because he wanted to show their child that marriage was the right thing to do.

And while Ma's death may have hit fans right in the feels, they were just as touched by the fact that the pair had dated for such a long time.

They flooded social media with memes and messages, sharing their surprise and their own experiences.

The consensus was, well, most people ain't waiting 27 years to get a ring.

Some of us can't even do 27 days, now other children are out here doing 27 years?

I mean, that's how long Mandela was in jail.

Let's just hope it didn't give other fellas ideas.

Sofa Slahlane interracial couple are goals, but Twitter has questions

Would you move to a shack for love?
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

So men are still trash? – Here's why fans think Sofa Slahlane man is leadership

Obed has been living with his HIV positive wife and they lead a fulfilled life together.
TshisaLIVE
14 days ago

#SofaSlahlane: Would you ever strip down to visit a nude beach?

A couple on the show said they loved to be naked wherever they go, some Twitter users didn't agree.
TshisaLIVE
21 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Respect me' - Rachel Kolisi fires back at talk over her man TshisaLIVE
  2. 50 Cent dragged for making fun of Terry Crews' sexual assault revelation TshisaLIVE
  3. Dripping in gold and melanin: Inside Bonang's 31st birthday bash TshisaLIVE
  4. D'banj and his wife lose 13-month-old son in drowning accident - reports TshisaLIVE
  5. Robbie Malinga Jnr shares pain of being cheated on TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Two rhinos nearly charge into car of people at safari park
De Lille keeps her job as mayor: Here's how it all unfolded
X