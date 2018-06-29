Whuu shem! | This #LTDWS season needed Diva, Khanyi & Thami's FIRE
The downside about having an uber impressive first season of any show is that the second season will always be compared to the first and fans of Living The Dream With Somizi feel like this season lacked "that thing" and benefited a lot from the presence of Somizi's friends.
Last night's show featured Thami, Khanyi, Diva and Dineo and fans were ecstatic because of the fire entertainment created when they get together.
This is not to say that fans watching and engaging with the show think that Somizi has lost his spark. In fact, they love him, his flamboyance and sense of humour even more, they just needed everyone around him to match his energy and say that didn't happen frequently.
They had the memes to show love for the friendships!
#LTDWSomizi x #AbomamaMzansi x #Yimlo in one room. Ku LIT 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/eIpPWxAN0W— Selfie King (@Abel_Seloane) June 28, 2018
#LTDWSOMIZI ndizithandela Thami mna shame, who else? pic.twitter.com/TfFMJzrohW— 💚YANDA💜SOBHAYI💛 (@YandaSobhayi) June 28, 2018
Next season please have more of Khanyi and Bobo and Diva please tu #LTDWSOMIZI— Princess (@PrincessSkhu) June 28, 2018
#livingthedreamwithsomizi And the light⛤ @MbauReloaded has arrived......❤ pic.twitter.com/q2tnT9uu5b— reuben_romeo (@RomeoReuben2) June 28, 2018
We apologise we @MbauReloaded, we did you wrong mtase.. we love you #LTDWSOMIZI pic.twitter.com/rxdwVSw3tc— You are awesome, thats why I (@LessyJantjie) June 28, 2018
#LTDWSOMIZI #LTDwithSomizi this love is all over ❤ kisses all over ❤ #SouthAfrica it's on fire @MbauReloaded Sorrry indeed you didnt sell anyone SIYAXOLISA DADE SICELA USITHANDAZISE #LOVE #APOLOGY ON BEHALF OF SA We Love You Yashoo🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😍 pic.twitter.com/RMYKXfY9gz— PORSCHE # YEKALEPHALISHILIBHADLE 🔥👌🔥 (@PORSCHE_TMR) June 28, 2018
Khanyi ke stopo klaar 😂😂#livingthedreamwithsomizi pic.twitter.com/V5EfMoV4Ef— T H A B I 🍇 (@PontjonaCuwty) June 28, 2018
They really called Diva a 'PEACOCK'😂😢 #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/HYYshZt0a3— Nathi Mahlaba🎈 (@NathiMahlaba) June 28, 2018
Guys uDiva 😍😍😍😍😍 #LTDWSOMIZI pic.twitter.com/4O9IkvPUMF— I.G: iamvuks_m 🐯 (@iamvuks_m) June 28, 2018
#LTDWSOMIZI guys dineo o fetsa goreng mara pic.twitter.com/MJxAWeeFvf— Tido 🌻 (@mabontle_entle) June 28, 2018
Tweeps have been asking that Somizi brings back TT Mbha in his next season and that maybe his beau Mohale could sit the next one out. Well, because over the last few episodes the main complaint has been that Mohale is cold and seems uninterested in being part of the show anyway. Sjoe, but Twitter is a tough crowd.
No maan! this season is lacking,I hope its the last episode tonight.i want TT next time 🤧 #LTDWSOMIZI #livingthedreamwithsomizi pic.twitter.com/zUyoGtAdLH— Ron (@drdwing) June 28, 2018
#LTDWSomizi Mohale forever looks serious n bored pic.twitter.com/02J3UwpIqZ— Thndo (@Thndo7) June 28, 2018
#LTDWSOMIZI— 💚YANDA💜SOBHAYI💛 (@YandaSobhayi) June 28, 2018
Nayo ndawana mathileyo lo Mohale, He's Always Busy With His 4n 😕 pic.twitter.com/C9T06wQV9v
#LTDWSOMIZI— Uncle Kuls (@kulanicool) June 28, 2018
Mohale probably has internal jokes about coz half the time he's quiet but Somizi finds shit funny pic.twitter.com/n3Ykhb3H9f