Whuu shem! | This #LTDWS season needed Diva, Khanyi & Thami's FIRE

29 June 2018 - 08:29 By Chrizelda Kekana
Somizi Mhlongo's reality show Living The Dream With Somizi always finds its way to the Twitter trends list.
Image: Via Instagram

The downside about having an uber impressive first season of any show is that the second season will always be compared to the first and fans of Living The Dream With Somizi feel like this season lacked "that thing" and benefited a lot from the presence of Somizi's friends.

Last night's show featured Thami, Khanyi, Diva and Dineo and fans were ecstatic because of the fire entertainment created when they get together.

This is not to say that fans watching and engaging with the show think that Somizi has lost his spark. In fact, they love him, his flamboyance and sense of humour even more, they just needed everyone around him to match his energy and say that didn't happen frequently.

They had the memes to show love for the friendships!

Tweeps have been asking that Somizi brings back TT Mbha in his next season and that maybe his beau Mohale could sit the next one out. Well, because over the last few episodes the main complaint has been that Mohale is cold and seems uninterested in being part of the show anyway. Sjoe, but Twitter is a tough crowd.

