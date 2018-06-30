Jonga! | Moshe Ndiki's vacay in Mozambique is E.V.E.R.Y.T.H.I.N.G.

Other people look good in certain places or certain clothes or a particular shade of lighting. Not Moshe Ndiki. Moshe makes anything look good and his vacation in Mozambique is currently making everyone wish they were in Moz.

Moshe, who has been uploading breathtaking snaps of himself with beautiful backgrounds of white sands and island trees, is living his best life in Mozambique.

He has had a busy year: from slaying as Prince in The Queen to presenting Uyangthanda Na? and taking Paris, Moshe deserved a slaycation.

To say he's slaying everything is also an understatement. So just see it for yourselves.

Ereng boat ride lunch mo ngwaneng?