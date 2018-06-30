TshisaLIVE

Jonga! | Moshe Ndiki's vacay in Mozambique is E.V.E.R.Y.T.H.I.N.G.

30 June 2018 - 13:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Moshe Ndiki's is giving everyone vacation goals.
Image: Via Instagram

Other people look good in certain places or certain clothes or a particular shade of lighting. Not Moshe Ndiki. Moshe makes anything look good and his vacation in Mozambique is currently making everyone wish they were in Moz.

Moshe, who has been uploading breathtaking snaps of himself with beautiful backgrounds of white sands and island trees, is living his best life in Mozambique.

He has had a busy year: from slaying as Prince in The Queen to presenting Uyangthanda Na? and taking Paris, Moshe deserved a slaycation.

To say he's slaying everything is also an understatement. So just see it for yourselves.

Ereng boat ride lunch mo ngwaneng?

Lunchtime ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A snack☺️⭐️ #Moshembique

A post shared by Moshelle Obama (@moshendiki) on

Slay us master, we are your servants!

‪It’s a beautiful morning 😍 #Moshembique #BreakingBarriers ‬

A post shared by Moshelle Obama (@moshendiki) on

Moshelle Obama is also mos def squat goals.

Like, we have all accompanied you to do this life thing Moshe... continue!

I invented Island life.. #Moshembique #BreakingBarriers

A post shared by Moshelle Obama (@moshendiki) on

