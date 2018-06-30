Psyfo: Don't let the hurt stop you from following your dreams

Musician Psyfo might look like he's living his best life on Instagram, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have problems just like us.

He opened up about how difficult it is to be an artist, detailing how it's an industry where the odds are against you. And if you finally make it, he said that although you'll have people rooting for you, millions will also want a piece of you.

"This is when an artist needs the most help. Not help from friends or family or fans. But help from people who know how to listen. Help from people who are not afraid to tell you the truth because the ego becomes so big on many levels."

He said it's difficult to stay humble when you are in the spotlight, but if you stay true to yourself, you learn that you can be your biggest champion.

"Nobody makes you. We all have a destiny. Yeah maybe they may have given you a little push, or a platform for you to expose your Hod given talent but they definitely did not make you. The same goes for you who has failed many times. It’s really up to you to get back up on your feet. Don’t blame others for your failures. You might get hurt a few times but don’t let that stop you from living your dreams."

#Preach