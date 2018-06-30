Simz Ngema on Dumi Masilela: I will love you until my heart can't love no more

It's been almost a year since actor Dumi Masilela was shot and killed in a botched hijacking and his widow, Simz Ngema, continues to mourn him and pay tribute to him.

Simz regularly posts pictures of herself with Dumi and in a recent snap of the couple, Simz again cemented her love for Dumi.

"I will love you until my heart can’t love no more, until my forever ends. My memory still loves you and I still get butterflies at the thought of you giving me your forever."

Her comments section was immediately filled with messages of love and support.