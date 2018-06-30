SNAPS | LA ain't but a flight away - Mzansi celebs were living it UP

When they write from South Africa to the world on their social media, our Mzansi celebs aint joking at all. If you ever need proof just check how many of your faves were living their best lives in the States over the weekend!

It was the BET Awards weekend and man, did Mzansi go to America and just take over!

Look, the streets of LA were graced by the finest of Mzansi flavours, like Nomzamo Mbatha, Nandi Madida, Sjava, Cassper "Mufasa" Nyovest, Criselda Dudumashe and Pearl Thusi.

They were serving African butter by the barrel, plus Sjava bagged the Viewer's Choice Best International Act. So that means the party that side must have been TOO MUCH!

Cassper Nyovest also performed at the awards and like his song says, be kuLIT.