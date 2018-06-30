TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | LA ain't but a flight away - Mzansi celebs were living it UP

30 June 2018 - 09:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Nandi Madida looked amazing at the BET Awards.
Image: Via Instagram

When they write from South Africa to the world on their social media, our Mzansi celebs aint joking at all. If you ever need proof just check how many of your faves were living their best lives in the States over the weekend!

It was the BET Awards weekend and man, did Mzansi go to America and just take over!

Look, the streets of LA were graced by the finest of Mzansi flavours, like Nomzamo Mbatha, Nandi Madida, Sjava, Cassper "Mufasa" Nyovest, Criselda Dudumashe and Pearl Thusi.

They were serving African butter by the barrel, plus Sjava bagged the Viewer's Choice Best International Act. So that means the party that side must have been TOO MUCH!

Cassper Nyovest also performed at the awards and like his song says, be kuLIT.

Here are some of the moments that they captured and shared on social media.

Nomzamo is such a globe trotter that she makes it look like LA is just a taxi ride away. Anyway, she always slays so we never worry about her reppin' Mzansi.

Just look at her snaps, she was dripping African sauce!

‪Because after the war, after the conflict and the crisis... we must rebuild. We must find our ‘new’ found identity and CONTROL the narrative. . Africa’s GREATEST resource is it’s people. We have the power to lift the lid of invisibility on social ills and begin to live out the legacy of our continent and move it forward. To challenge the warmongers, pick up the baton, run the race and fight a new fight. ONE THAT IS PROGRESSIVE . Joined a group of game changers from the continent and the diaspora. Honored to have been on the panel and shared my views on how to #BeTheLegacy ‬ ‪Thank you @BET @BET_Intl @bet_globalgood and @nelsonmandelafoundationsa for allowing me to lend my voice. #BETAwards2018 #BETGlobalGood ‬

Cassper Nyovest was stunting his Mufasa tendencies and we are totes here for it!

Mufasa at #BETAwards2018

Of course, Sjava was there. A Zulu man. A Zulu man with a BET Award. Halala!

SIYABONGA❤️

Dineo Ranaka was also in town.

Pearl Thusi flew out a couple before the rest of the gang and she looked gorg.

Serve girl, serve!

@sjava_atm | @bet_intl | @advicebykgosilesego ❤️

Nandi Madida was also "blackandaring" in LA. #WakandaForever

Blackanda #betawards2018 @mintysfabrics

