SNAPS: Somhale take Mauritius (And are as loved-up as ever)

Somizi has always been on that Oprah tip, giving worthy pieces of advice that we file for a rainy day. But ever since getting together with Mohale and seeing their love blossom, it's like they've become our happy place.

Mzansi is savouring every morsel of their relationship and with the winter blues in full swing and other folks splitting, Somhale have provided solace.

"They represent love and happiness," said one person on Twitter.

And they do.

The couple were recently in Mauritius (in a private villa, obvs) and they just exude joy.