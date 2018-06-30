TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Somhale take Mauritius (And are as loved-up as ever)

30 June 2018 - 08:00 By Jessica Levitt
Love wins. Each. Damn. Time.
Love wins. Each. Damn. Time.
Image: Instagram

Somizi has always been on that Oprah tip, giving worthy pieces of advice that we file for a rainy day. But ever since getting together with Mohale and seeing their love blossom, it's like they've become our happy place.

Mzansi is savouring every morsel of their relationship and with the winter blues in full swing and other folks splitting, Somhale have provided solace.

"They represent love and happiness," said one person on Twitter.

And they do.

The couple were recently in Mauritius (in a private villa, obvs) and they just exude joy.

Shhhhhh

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

Check out their snaps and even your cold, dark heart will soften.

My ride or die

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

Travel with #somhale

A post shared by Mohale Tebogo Motaung (@mohale_77) on

Most read

  1. Cassper weighs in on Russell Simmons mocking Terry Crews TshisaLIVE
  2. Katlego Maboe welcomes baby boy TshisaLIVE
  3. Azania Mosaka on 'Migos Scandal': It was absolutely traumatic TshisaLIVE
  4. OPINION | I'm sorry Rach, but Siya will always be somebody's type TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Respect me' - Rachel Kolisi fires back at talk over her man TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man kills five in newspaper attack
Two rhinos nearly charge into car of people at safari park
X