WATCH | Inside Bonang’s glam home

30 June 2018 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
B's accolades line her staircase at her new pad.
Image: Via Bonang's Instagram

When B isn't slaying on cover shoots or presenting on screen, she is living it up in a palace fit for a queen. Wanna know what it looks like?

Bonang recently gave fans a full glimpse of her house, from the packed wardrobe that looks like a Sandton boutique, to the garden she runs to when she wants to unwind.

B recently changed homes to a place in Waterfall Estate in Johannesburg and it looks epic!

She also showed fans her glam room, a closet filled with the hottest clothing and a mirror that even has its own lights attached. Talk about levels.

Also, check out the lounge area, with cute decor and furniture.

The main room, with a cute picture of B next to her side of the bed.

If it gets too hot inside, cava the pool and garden area.

Now check out the house in all its glory below.

