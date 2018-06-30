WATCH | Inside Bonang’s glam home
When B isn't slaying on cover shoots or presenting on screen, she is living it up in a palace fit for a queen. Wanna know what it looks like?
Bonang recently gave fans a full glimpse of her house, from the packed wardrobe that looks like a Sandton boutique, to the garden she runs to when she wants to unwind.
B recently changed homes to a place in Waterfall Estate in Johannesburg and it looks epic!
She also showed fans her glam room, a closet filled with the hottest clothing and a mirror that even has its own lights attached. Talk about levels.
Also, check out the lounge area, with cute decor and furniture.
The main room, with a cute picture of B next to her side of the bed.
If it gets too hot inside, cava the pool and garden area.
Now check out the house in all its glory below.