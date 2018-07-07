IN PICTURES | Zodwa Wabantu owns Durban July in barely there cut-out number
07 July 2018 - 16:24
Nothing was left to the imagination when Zodwa Wabantu showed up at the Vodacom Durban July this year.
The dancer had every eye on her, and she ate it up like a child in a candy store.
Zodwa is known for her hot body and her willingness to show it. She made sure she was the focus of attention when she rocked up in the barely-there black sequence and lace floor-length, high-slit dress by Nonkosi Collection.
If anyone was wondering if she was safely concealed under the dress, the back of the dress told on her.
And the coup de grâce?