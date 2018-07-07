TshisaLIVE

IN PICTURES | Zodwa Wabantu owns Durban July in barely there cut-out number

07 July 2018 - 16:24 By timeslive
Zodwa Wabantu showing off her assets at the Durban July.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Nothing was left to the imagination when Zodwa Wabantu showed up at the Vodacom Durban July this year.

The dancer had every eye on her, and she ate it up like a child in a candy store.

Zodwa Wabantu wore this daring dress to the Durban July.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Zodwa is known for her hot body and her willingness to show it. She made sure she was the focus of attention when she rocked up in the barely-there black sequence and lace floor-length, high-slit dress by Nonkosi Collection.

If anyone was wondering if she was safely concealed under the dress, the back of the dress told on her.

Zodwa Wabantu's floor-length high-slit dress turned heads at the Vodacom Durban July.
Image: Jackie Clausen

And the coup de grâce?

Zodwa Wabantu was not shy to display her body in a dress that left no room for undergarments.
Image: Jackie Clausen

