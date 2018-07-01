TshisaLIVE

Judith Sephuma is 45 & looks better than ever

01 July 2018 - 11:00 By Jessica Levitt
Judith Sephuma says she has never lacked in life.
Some people just never age, ne!

Take Judith Sephuma for example. When she recently mentioned on social media that she would be turning 45 many of her fans refused to believe her. Maybe take away ten years and we'd be closer to the truth.

But it is true.

Judith turned 45 and as the humble queen that she is, the musician thanked God for keeping her strong for so long.

"Today I turn 45. What a blessing this is. God I thank you for with health and for long life you have blessed me. Oh God you never seize to amaze me. When you show up in my life you show off. I feel great, I look great, I am happy and I am loved."

She said she has never lacked in life.

"Blessed with amazing children and grandchildren. Never have I lacked oh God. What kind of love is this dear Lord. Psalm 139 is my portion."

If this is what 45 looks like, we'll have some thanks.

