Junior de Rocka's princess is one and he posted the sweetest message to her

01 July 2018 - 08:00 By Jessica Levitt
Junior de Rocka paid tribute to his daughter and baby mama.
Time really does fly! Junior de Rocka and Ntando Duma's baby girl turned one recently. One minute Ntando was preggers, then she had the baby and now Sbahle is one.

Junior posted the sweetest message to his princess and said that she is his daily motivation.

"I honestly didn’t think a year would go by this quick! Happy Birthday to my love and joy, my daily motivation, my only child @sbahlemzizi ❤️👨‍👧."

He said he was determined to make sure that she had a great childhood.

"It’s still the first of many more and I want to make sure you have the best time growing up, have a childhood 10 times better than mine and nothing will stop me till that happens!! 😊🚀."

And he paid tribute to her baby mama.

"Thank you @dumantando for being an incredible Mother to her. 🙏🏽"

