TshisaLIVE

Sjoe! How smoking hot is Zizo Beda?

01 July 2018 - 14:40 By Karishma Thakurdin
Zizo Beda is out here serving major heat.
Zizo Beda is out here serving major heat.
Image: Via Instagram

Zizo Beda is one yummy mommy! 

The TV personality has been serving all sorts of fashion and body goals lately. 

And, we're totally here for it. 

Zizo has worked super hard on getting back into shape after giving birth to her son, and is now flaunting the results of those grueling hours at the gym. 

So if you're in need of some inspiration to hit the gym instead of comfort eating these winter blues away...check out these smoking-hot snaps of Zizo. 

Elton John sings Nakhane's praises

South African singer and lead actor of Inxeba (The Wound) Nakhane Toure will appear on Elton John’s Rocket Hour radio show on Saturday.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Musa Mseleku: Polygamy is for the family, not to cure weaknesses

The reality show star says that too many men are doing it wrong.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Skeem Saam’s Buhle Maseko: I’ve been attacked because of fame

Buhle said the person was screaming that celebrities think they are "all that" and more important than everyone else.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'I still lay-bye': Here's how Scandal!'s Pasi looks after her coins

You wanna stay guaped, take some tips from Pasi.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Azania Mosaka on 'Migos Scandal': It was absolutely traumatic TshisaLIVE
  2. OPINION | I'm sorry Rach, but Siya will always be somebody's type TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Inside Bonang’s glam home TshisaLIVE
  4. Whuu shem! | This #LTDWS season needed Diva, Khanyi & Thami's FIRE TshisaLIVE
  5. Azania Mosaka on 'Migos Scandal': It was absolutely traumatic TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man kills five in newspaper attack
Two rhinos nearly charge into car of people at safari park
X