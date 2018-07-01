TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside the Vermeiren's dreamy Maldives vacay

01 July 2018 - 07:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Janez and Juliana Vermeiren are enjoying some downtime with their children.
Image: Via Instagram

As we brace ourselves for yet another cold front, Janez Vermeiren and his family have been chasing summer in the island paradise of Maldives. 

Janez, his wife Juliana and their sons have been serving all sorts of vacay goals from the moment they jetted out of the country. 

The hunky TV personality recently turned 40 and whisked his family away on the special trip to celebrate. 

Can we also just talk about the body goals on display here? 

How clear is this water! #maldives #prioritytravelclub #reethifaruresort

A post shared by Janez Vermeiren (@janez_vermeiren) on

♥️ with all my heart ♥️

A post shared by 𝕁𝕦𝕝𝕚𝕒𝕟𝕒 𝕍𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕖𝕚𝕣𝕖𝕟 🐒 🍼 (@julianavasconcelosss) on

Matisse & Juliana

A post shared by Janez Vermeiren (@janez_vermeiren) on

