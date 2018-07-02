AKA takes shots at SA trap musos: There's too much cut & paste

Once AKA's Twitter fingers were warmed up, he hit the socials with a sermon on where the other children were going wrong, especially the trap heads.

"I think the reason why a lot of artists don’t find success, is because they don’t sound authentic. There’s too much cut and paste going on right now, especially from the younger guys. Now listen, I love trap music, and it’s impossible to say that I am not influenced by music from overseas...but the key is to retain your identity and energy and closeness to your people and their vibe".

AKA has been telling us that this is his last album, and added that the young 'uns coming for his throne must remain authentic.

"To the artists coming up after me, please, you have a responsibility to retain your national identity in your music. If you don’t, you are just f**king it up for the future of our people and undoing all my hard work, our hard work. Brenda Fassie, TKZee, HHP, Abdullah Ibrahim, Teargas, Caiphus Semenya, Stimela to name a few."

Just to balance his haters on how popular he is, AKA posted a vid of himself being mobbed by the people.