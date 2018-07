Proud parents AKA and DJ Zinhle joined forces to throw their little girl, Kairo a special party for her third birthday over the weekend.

The party was attended by close family and friends, including Da L.E.S, JR and Tshepi Vundla, among others.

Dressed in a white tutu lace frock, Kairo looked like a princess, and was brimming with excitement over her birthday present..two new puppies, Shaka and Zula.