'It's about the love of working for your family' - Dr Malinga channels Joe Mafela in new song

Dr Malinga is lending his great vocals to a remix of a song popularised by the legendary late Joe Mafela called Shebeleza, which he says is an odé to the men working hard for their families.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Monday, Dr Malinga said doing the song has been a long time coming as his love affair with the melody is age old.

"First of all, it is a great song that has been around for a while. The original song itself is still amazing and the version that was made popular by Ntate Joe Mafela is still one of the greatest of all times. Even though he (Joe) wasn't the writer of the song, people always associate it with him and we all love who he meant to us as an entertainer."

Malinga said more than the song, the memories he had of Joe and the legacy he left behind also meant that he had to give the song his best shot.

"We grew up up watching him on our TVs and he used to make us laugh. He's always been a perfect balance of great music, comedy and just a great entertainer."