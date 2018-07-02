TshisaLIVE

'It's not a joke' - Refilwe Modiselle slams DMF over albino comment

02 July 2018 - 12:47 By Kyle Zeeman
Refilwe took on haters who criticised her comments about how people with albinism are referred to on TV.
Image: Via Refilwe's Instagram

Model and radio presenter Refilwe Modiselle was left fuming over a reference to people living with albinism on Sunday night's episode of Date My Family, which she believed  could perpetuate stigmas around the condition.

Refilwe is a model living with albinism and proud advocate of the condition.

The star was watching as Tumelo, who has the same condition, was looking for love on Sunday's episode but was touched when one of the girls on the show referred to people living with albinism as "albino people".

Refilwe immediately jumped onto Twitter to question why the show's creators had not corrected her.

TshisaLIVE reached out to Mzansi Magic for comment on the backlash but did not receive a response by the time of publishing this article.  

Refilwe's comments sparked a debate in the comments section of the post, with the star adding that too many people were getting the description wrong and it was annoying.

But some people took Refilwe on, asking her how they should refer to people with the condition?

Refilwe responded to each hater and explained that it was not a joke when the stigma could do more harm than good.

The star who is an advocate for people living with albinism told fans last year that she was tired of being seen only because of her condition.

"In light of my observation there seems to be a growing trend of people being fascinated by those they see with albinism as models and I understand that because of a lack of representation in such spheres, it becomes news, and as beautiful a notion as this is, people seem to get really extra...it also creating the wrong idea for those with albinism, that to be acknowledged as handsome or beautiful you have to become a model..... no no & no," she said on social media.

