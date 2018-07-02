'It's not a joke' - Refilwe Modiselle slams DMF over albino comment
Model and radio presenter Refilwe Modiselle was left fuming over a reference to people living with albinism on Sunday night's episode of Date My Family, which she believed could perpetuate stigmas around the condition.
Refilwe is a model living with albinism and proud advocate of the condition.
The star was watching as Tumelo, who has the same condition, was looking for love on Sunday's episode but was touched when one of the girls on the show referred to people living with albinism as "albino people".
Refilwe immediately jumped onto Twitter to question why the show's creators had not corrected her.
I just wish the #DateMyFamily producers/writers could have corrected this lady when they shot this or before it went to edit....she kept referring to "albino people" its not that please.... "it's people with albinism" it's a condition. "Albino" tends to have a stigma. 😕— Refilwe Modiselle (@vanillablaq) July 1, 2018
TshisaLIVE reached out to Mzansi Magic for comment on the backlash but did not receive a response by the time of publishing this article.
Refilwe's comments sparked a debate in the comments section of the post, with the star adding that too many people were getting the description wrong and it was annoying.
Exactly my point.... ! It doesn't help us people who live through this to constantly hear even the media/people continue to allow descriptions that don't assist the education. 😔 it's annoying https://t.co/1refpEw7fi— Refilwe Modiselle (@vanillablaq) July 1, 2018
But some people took Refilwe on, asking her how they should refer to people with the condition?
Refilwe responded to each hater and explained that it was not a joke when the stigma could do more harm than good.
Please don't disrespect us..... & it really isn't a joke.... how would you like our fellow black people to be called the "k" word— Refilwe Modiselle (@vanillablaq) July 1, 2018
The problem is these very labels
Please use common sense
Collectively "people with albinism
Singular "person with albinism" #CaseClosed https://t.co/iTHeizI6BO
Reality show or not however real if may seem..... things are monitored my dear.....things are viewed pre edit & post edit.— Refilwe Modiselle (@vanillablaq) July 1, 2018
Let's not make excuses for slopiness & she happened to mention this in a diary session not to him. He wouldn't have known how she termed it. https://t.co/86zuu02Nqy
This might not be a concern to you but some person/child has to live through society's rubbish like this.... the very people that you might not be concerned with are getting killed because of such commentary....so you should give a damn because this could be your own 1 day. https://t.co/jjgfpAD5If— Refilwe Modiselle (@vanillablaq) July 1, 2018
And where did you get that it's a race of its own.....habeh nangumhlolo.— Refilwe Modiselle (@vanillablaq) July 1, 2018
Let's get this correct race is defined by what...? The parents you are born from! So how is a lack of pigmentation of a child born with albinism... to a black or white person a determination of ones RACE! 😠 https://t.co/aOZ9yRLgJn
The star who is an advocate for people living with albinism told fans last year that she was tired of being seen only because of her condition.
"In light of my observation there seems to be a growing trend of people being fascinated by those they see with albinism as models and I understand that because of a lack of representation in such spheres, it becomes news, and as beautiful a notion as this is, people seem to get really extra...it also creating the wrong idea for those with albinism, that to be acknowledged as handsome or beautiful you have to become a model..... no no & no," she said on social media.