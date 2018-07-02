'It's not a joke' - Refilwe Modiselle slams DMF over albino comment

Model and radio presenter Refilwe Modiselle was left fuming over a reference to people living with albinism on Sunday night's episode of Date My Family, which she believed could perpetuate stigmas around the condition.

Refilwe is a model living with albinism and proud advocate of the condition.

The star was watching as Tumelo, who has the same condition, was looking for love on Sunday's episode but was touched when one of the girls on the show referred to people living with albinism as "albino people".

Refilwe immediately jumped onto Twitter to question why the show's creators had not corrected her.