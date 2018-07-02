TshisaLIVE

So much drama! Twitter is already ready for season two of Abomama

In fact, it seems the whole of Mzansi is ready, can we get an amen bazalwane?

02 July 2018 - 10:48 By Chrizelda Kekana
Abomama Bemthandazo has totally won Mzansi over!
Twitter couldn't help but give praise to the cast and crew after the finale of Mzansi Magic's Abomama Bemthandazo aired on Sunday night. 

The story about four church women that stumble upon a large sum of money, which obviously spells trouble for them and their morals, has kept viewers glued to their seats for weeks on end.

The drama on the final episode was so lit as it took viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions and left them knee-deep in season two related questions and predictions.

Twitter had just the right memes:

The Abomama squad also shared some snaps and videos from behind the scenes as they celebrated the end of their first season.

Mapule (Nokuthula Ledwaba), Fumane (Joyce Skefu), Dora (Unathi Guma) and Tshidi (Khanyi Mbau), as well as the rest of the cast and crew, you have outdone yourself.

Please don't make us wait too long for season two.

Also, take a damn bow y'all!

