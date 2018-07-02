So much drama! Twitter is already ready for season two of Abomama
In fact, it seems the whole of Mzansi is ready, can we get an amen bazalwane?
Twitter couldn't help but give praise to the cast and crew after the finale of Mzansi Magic's Abomama Bemthandazo aired on Sunday night.
The story about four church women that stumble upon a large sum of money, which obviously spells trouble for them and their morals, has kept viewers glued to their seats for weeks on end.
The drama on the final episode was so lit as it took viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions and left them knee-deep in season two related questions and predictions.
Twitter had just the right memes:
Yoh!Khanyi Mbau is the real deal Shame😳The real Mama Sgebengu Womthandazo🔫💋⛪😘All hail to the Queen👑Vumani bo!😜#AbomamaBomthandazo pic.twitter.com/imZe8L6M5e— 💞QUEENING!💞👌👸 (@Gugu33194913) July 1, 2018
#AbomamaMzansi— Ndumisonn (@Ndumisonn1) July 1, 2018
Im smelling season 2 loading ...
Proccesing ..⌛⏳⏳ pic.twitter.com/aGuoBRaV6r
Can we just appreciate the whole crew of #AbomamaMzansi from producers to casts luuuurrrrkkk u are all amazeballs...waiting for season 2 klaar pic.twitter.com/matDe5Qpa1— 👑Tlalley Pula💋 (@TlalengP) July 1, 2018
My sundays will never be the same😢... Waiting on season 2 like...— Tumelo Mhlanga (@IamSuplex) July 2, 2018
#AbomamaMzansi pic.twitter.com/XZKVElgaoE
I’ve got so many qs:— Z’hlobo zakoMalila®️ (@z_hlobo) July 1, 2018
1)why wasn’t Mapule cut up on the death of her lover Khoraene(sp)
2)where did Raki get a gun?
3)are we really sure that Bonanza’s dead?
4)how’s Raki goin to take over when Mruti is clearly dependent on Fumane
5)when’s season 2 coming?#AbomamaMzansi pic.twitter.com/u8CoS5uABp
#AbomamaMzansi— Blk.Barbie (@bmphahlele87) July 2, 2018
Jst wtched tell us ke @lungile_radu @ThomasGumede @scoopmakhathini iSeason 2 is gna bless us ma kwenzenjani so mhlampe??? pic.twitter.com/RIqAJFyMJe
Sonimele ni phinde ni buye uya ndiva "Dora" #AbomamaMzansi pic.twitter.com/ymfNRbYEuo— Tumelo Mhlanga (@IamSuplex) July 2, 2018
The Abomama squad also shared some snaps and videos from behind the scenes as they celebrated the end of their first season.
GUYS THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING US SOUTHAFRICA !!!! ITS A WRAP!!! Thank you so much @mzansimagic!!! @thomasgumede @kennethnkosi @noxnonozi @t.q_mafia @unati_guma @miss0nice @leroygopal @pap_sa @johnbarker183 @mikhailtrapattoni #abomamamzansi ❤️!!! (*side note* Was a little worried about my wig and that non alcoholic that @thomasgumede was flying around) 😖🙈
Mapule (Nokuthula Ledwaba), Fumane (Joyce Skefu), Dora (Unathi Guma) and Tshidi (Khanyi Mbau), as well as the rest of the cast and crew, you have outdone yourself.
Please don't make us wait too long for season two.
Also, take a damn bow y'all!