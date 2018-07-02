'This is the Zodwa they won't show you!' - Fans applaud Zodwa's charitable deed

Zodwa explained once again that she was just touched by the mother's story, which she stumbled across on social media and wanted to help the child however she could.

"I was just so touched by her story and I just wanted to help. I mean, I could have brought groceries but then I thought money would be better for her. It will help her search for the special school for her child and maybe do other things that have been keeping her from giving her child better things. I've waited a long time to be able to help. Her story touched me, I had enough money to help her, so I did."

Zodwa said she was not trying to play "good samaritan" and that she would help when and if she felt touched by certain situations.

She said she didn't even want to make a big deal out of helping Gabi but she felt that other people needed to see so that they could help her too.

"I'm an not driven by a need to please people, for me if it touches me and I can help, I will. I also feel like I am in a way better financial situation now because both my car and house are not debt, you know? So whenever something touches me like Gabi's story I will help."

Tweeps were super excited.