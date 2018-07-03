TshisaLIVE

Bow down! Queen Oprah slays on Vogue cover

03 July 2018 - 09:25 By Jessica Levitt
Oprah looks regal on the cover of British Vogue.
Image: Social Media

We're used to crushing hard on Oprah but this time, as she covers the August issue of British Vogue, the world is bowing down to the queen.

Photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Oprah has received applause for owning her custom-made Stella McCartney gown and her face-beat being flawless.

Mama O herself was humble and said it was a dream she didn't even know she had.

"This was an incredibly regal experience. Thank you @edward_enninfuland @britishvogue for making me Empress for a day. And @mertalas, @macpiggott...a dream I didn’t even know I had to be photographed by you two."

There's been much speculation about Oprah running for US president in 2020 but the 64-year-old has again shot down the rumours and said it would "kill her."

“In that political structure ― all the non-truths, the bullshit, the crap, the nastiness, the backhanded backroom stuff that goes on ― I feel like I could not exist. I would not be able to do it. It’s not a clean business. It would kill me.”

