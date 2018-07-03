Calvin Klein's 'plus-size model' rubs Twitter up the wrong way... AGAIN!
Twitter never forgets anything and Calvin Klein experienced this first hand on Monday night when a Twitter thread about their plus-size range re-ignited the wrath of tweeps, who apparently never got over the "insult" of their "first plus-size model".
Myla Dalbesio's shoot as the label's first plus-size model, despite being a size 10 (US standard) originally posed in 2014.
According to Daily Mail the advertisement also got more traction in 2016, after actress Catherine Tydesley expressed her horror at the casting choice.
It's been four years after the initial shoot with Myla and two years since it sparked widespread outrage, but Twitter is mad again.
It all started after a tweep shared a thread about the advert, saying it adds to the issues women face.
The woman said: "women worldwide are crippled with eating disorders, body dysmorphia and anxiety over our appearances."
This is the garbage I’m talking about: this woman is not plus sized. Fin. And we wonder why women world wide are crippled with eating disorders body dysmorphia and anxiety over our appearances. It’s also a huge slap in the face to women who actually identify as plus sized (cont.) pic.twitter.com/HQReVx37lR— Hannah Thien (@Teeny_Thieny) July 2, 2018
I’m saying this as someone who has yoyo-ed between the plus size section and “regular” sizing. The plus size community deserves a better spokesperson. This kind of representation only further stigmatizes the public perception of body type and what’s “acceptable plus sized” (cont)— Hannah Thien (@Teeny_Thieny) July 2, 2018
Not to even MENTION that representation of the plus sized community continues to lack POC/LGBTQ+ representation. We can do better. Please think before you buy your clothes. Think about what these companies project into the media.— Hannah Thien (@Teeny_Thieny) July 2, 2018
The reactions that followed were also aimed at Calvin Klein, with many tweeps slamming the "audacity" they had to label Myla as plus-size in the first place.
Hello, @CalvinKlein 😊 This is not plus size. I AM PLUS SIZE.— Patty DoUgh (@pattyyduu) July 2, 2018
(Photo for reference) pic.twitter.com/vslAWIc2vF
Dear @CalvinKlein I have heard that you have introduced a plus size range, however a size 10 is NOT a plus size a plus size is a 16 or a 18 not 10 there are girls out there who are bigger than 10 but still can't wear your range this can be very demeaning to girls as the will— Ade is HOOKED (@jordanslife7) July 3, 2018
Hey @CalvinKlein , plus size STARTS at 14. And no, I am NOT going to be “grateful” for you finally deciding not to starve even one of your models. If you’re going to break a mold, you have to be real. https://t.co/mQC3RFUN5t— munchkin muse©️ (@CarrieKirby32) July 2, 2018
Is this real? This woman is not plus size she looks like ate a malteser whole @CalvinKlein pic.twitter.com/Ql0t3QxsU9— pamelarrrr (@sugertitsmcghee) July 2, 2018