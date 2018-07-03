TshisaLIVE

Calvin Klein's 'plus-size model' rubs Twitter up the wrong way... AGAIN!

03 July 2018 - 11:29 By Chrizelda Kekana
Image: Via Twitter

Twitter never forgets anything and Calvin Klein experienced this first hand on Monday night when a Twitter thread about their plus-size range re-ignited the wrath of tweeps, who apparently never got over the "insult" of their "first plus-size model".

Myla Dalbesio's shoot as the label's first plus-size model, despite being a size 10 (US standard) originally posed in 2014.

According to Daily Mail the advertisement also got more traction in 2016, after actress Catherine Tydesley expressed her horror at the casting choice.

It's been four years after the initial shoot with Myla and two years since it sparked widespread outrage, but Twitter is mad again.

It all started after a tweep shared a thread about the advert, saying it adds to the issues women face. 

The woman said: "women worldwide are crippled with eating disorders, body dysmorphia and anxiety over our appearances."

The reactions that followed were also aimed at Calvin Klein, with many tweeps slamming the "audacity" they had to label Myla as plus-size in the first place.

'This is the Zodwa they won't show you!' - Fans applaud Zodwa's charitable deed

"I've waited a long time to be able to help. Her story touched me, I had enough money to help her, so I did," said Zodwa Wabantu.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Renate Stuurman on powerful women supporting each other

Renate said that two powerful women can co-exist and share the spotlight and the myth that they can't is probs based on a 'male projection'.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Skeem Saam's Alexos is 'ready' to be the next big TV villain

"I thought my Facebook account had been hacked because suddenly I had so many friend requests. I was like 'What the hell is happening?'"
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I'm not scared to die & I’m not retiring anytime soon

"Here you worry about crime and poverty, but when you are dead, you are dead. There is none of that worry."
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'My life was over... Thank you EFF for the help' - Fifi Cooper pours her heart ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Sjoe! How smoking hot is Zizo Beda? TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Inside Bonang’s glam home TshisaLIVE
  4. Cute! AKA & Zinhle buy Kairo two puppies for her birthday TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Black Coffee on the 'non-stop flights & consistent lack of sleep' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Lots of chill in Mzanzi: Snowball fights hit SA
Gun-wielding thugs rob man in Pretoria car park
X