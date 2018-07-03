Calvin Klein's 'plus-size model' rubs Twitter up the wrong way... AGAIN!

Twitter never forgets anything and Calvin Klein experienced this first hand on Monday night when a Twitter thread about their plus-size range re-ignited the wrath of tweeps, who apparently never got over the "insult" of their "first plus-size model".

Myla Dalbesio's shoot as the label's first plus-size model, despite being a size 10 (US standard) originally posed in 2014.

According to Daily Mail the advertisement also got more traction in 2016, after actress Catherine Tydesley expressed her horror at the casting choice.

It's been four years after the initial shoot with Myla and two years since it sparked widespread outrage, but Twitter is mad again.

It all started after a tweep shared a thread about the advert, saying it adds to the issues women face.

The woman said: "women worldwide are crippled with eating disorders, body dysmorphia and anxiety over our appearances."