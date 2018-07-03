IN MEMES: Alexos is turning Skeem Saam into a serious thriller!
*Cues Michael Jackson's Thriller*
One of Mzansi's most popular soapies has turned into a thriller for most viewers courtesy of Alexos.
The daily soapie introduced the scary villain (played by Ter Hollmann) recently and while he gives the whole nation serious heebie-jeebies, they still tune in to see what he's up to.
The guy is seriously scary and slowly but surely giving fans horror movie vibes after every episode.
Why?
Well, would you not be scared if a person could just walk into your locked house without breaking in? Or how about if he could erase half your memories by torturing you? Or took selfies with a sleepy you at 2am when you woke up to drink water?
Look, that's totally scary stuff! On a normal day taking a selfie ain't nothing, but when Alexos takes a selfie it's scary AF!
Twitter wasn't even afraid to say they were shook by the villian.
If you also scared of Alexos Mathon RETWEET😳😳😳#SkeemSaam— SIMPHIWE FREDDIE (@SimFreddie) June 27, 2018
#SkeemSaam is giving us thriller vibes pic.twitter.com/bSZ4O0A8R1— Albert💝 (@AlbertNhlapo2) July 2, 2018
#SkeemSaam #be safe Alexos Mathon is here— 💖@MARTHA💖 (@Martha_mash2710) July 3, 2018
#😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/ySbk1OjiRp
Lol... Mr Alexos... Selfie ereng mo baneng..... IYOH📷 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/J5LvyWH7iu— ThAbAnG (@Bang_Chusi) July 2, 2018
Alexos Mathon😔 | Skeem Saam— Tshephang Kendall Tlamelo Seile (@TshephangSeile) July 3, 2018
Setse re tshaba go ya go nwa metsi Bosigo😦 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/49C9Woaa0t
Mara Alexos just goes around taking selfies with everyone in turf 😂😂😂 that selfie with Kat was hilarious plus Kat a re "nxa" when he was pushed out the door #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/jl7U6hBzwu— ★Poison&Wine☆ (@ModiegiMDee) July 2, 2018
The way Alexos has the key to everyone's house😂😂😂😂 #SkeemSaam— Solivagant Sunflower🌻 (@plutotoxic) July 2, 2018
Make sure to change your locks guys😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lYRxyB9QEY
There's a new selfie king in town, KING ALEXOS #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/29fgI9sopo— 🕳 (@Tweepname) July 2, 2018
Eix poor pretty and Kat— Kgothatso Michy Mochitele (@Kgothatso_Michy) July 2, 2018
Aii this Alexos Mathon guy must just die man @SkeemSaam3 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/f9OWBvrfKB
So Alexos be taking everyone one-by-one? #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/6UokANj7ub— Charlene Alegría🇫🇷🇦🇷🇧🇪🇪🇸🇽🇪🇺🇾 (@Leenieness) July 2, 2018
On the real though. Uhm, Alexos is getting outta hand y'all. He needs to be stopped.
*pretending we are not afraid, till someone takes a selfie next to us*