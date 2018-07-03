IN MEMES: Alexos is turning Skeem Saam into a serious thriller!

One of Mzansi's most popular soapies has turned into a thriller for most viewers courtesy of Alexos.

The daily soapie introduced the scary villain (played by Ter Hollmann) recently and while he gives the whole nation serious heebie-jeebies, they still tune in to see what he's up to.

The guy is seriously scary and slowly but surely giving fans horror movie vibes after every episode.

Why?

Well, would you not be scared if a person could just walk into your locked house without breaking in? Or how about if he could erase half your memories by torturing you? Or took selfies with a sleepy you at 2am when you woke up to drink water?

Look, that's totally scary stuff! On a normal day taking a selfie ain't nothing, but when Alexos takes a selfie it's scary AF!

Twitter wasn't even afraid to say they were shook by the villian.