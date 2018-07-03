'Protect Petronella at all costs' - says Twitter amidst The Queen chaos
There are only a few people that Mzansi viewers love more that The Queen's Petronella. So when she asked for bodyguards from her mafia boss, TGOM, fans backed her up agreeing that she deserves protection.
However, TGOM wasn't swayed and therefore last night's episode didn't feature Petronella anyway. Fans assumed that she stayed home because TGOM didn't grant her bodyguard wish.
Imagine the bravery nje? They were floored by the thought of it!
They forgot to show us Petronella 😂🤣😂 or vele she decided not to go to work because they didnt hire a bodyguard for her #thequeenmzansi— Phakwago T (@thabisophakwago) July 2, 2018
So Petronella didn’t come to work today because Gracious didn’t provide her with a bodyguard #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/P8N7HcAtPH— PhillipPhohu (@mabote_phillip) July 2, 2018
Look, Mzansi viewers miss Petronella but are totally alright with her not going to work because they also can't risk her getting caught in the crossfire between the queens TGOM and Harriet Khoza.
So stay at home wena Patty...
Plus Diamond is back in town andhe's already kidnapped Vuyiswa. An entire detective! So we can't be sure the national treasure that is Patty would be safe.
Tweeps had just the right memes for Diamond.
Look who is back in town>>>👀 Diamond 👀 #TheQueenMzansi 👇💪👇💪👇 pic.twitter.com/HOQMzDHEOn— Vodloza Maqhoba (@Vodloza6) July 2, 2018
What's happening with jerry manje!!! Aaaaa diamond is winning this time around!🙉🙊🙈 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/zPNzPcqs4m— MAEZINHA (@MyiaOrah) July 2, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi is Diamond wearing an invisibility cloak or something? pic.twitter.com/J4Bymu2SO7— The Great Dezana (@Letlhage_Dezana) July 2, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi So my question now was "Did Vuyiswa skip self defense classes at the police force?" I mean that was a perfect position ho Kgama Diamond from behind but then again e re ke je shut up... pic.twitter.com/BxnH4IrB3D— katz (@blumekatzchen) July 2, 2018
How did Diamond manage to pour the chemical onto that cloth with one hand? 👀#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/wUMrSxrFHD— Cassandra 🌺 (@_Miss_Cass) July 2, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi she can't outrun Diamond anyway pic.twitter.com/rJQKOPvLaO— Chosen Bemused (@chosenbemused) July 2, 2018
Wait, how does Diamond get access to all these houses 🤔?? Yohh!🙄🙄#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/oMs7HUhwcu— Ratwa Kgosiemang (@RatwaKgosi) July 2, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi has Diamond ever a uttered a word since his return? pic.twitter.com/9dVPcM4fJs— Omphile wa Rusty (@OmphilePhix) July 2, 2018
Martha Seems Nice.. Bt shes Always A middleman in all This Shenanigans.. Always Even.. She Introduced Thato to diamond.. She's there in kaizers Death.. Wowza Mess #TheQueenMzansi #TheQueen pic.twitter.com/4t1gANum9O— Katlego Monama (@Jomo_SA) July 2, 2018
I'm already tired of Diamond #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/1xX1nCibY9— African Khaleesi 👑👑 (@South_Khaleesi) July 2, 2018