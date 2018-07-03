'Protect Petronella at all costs' - says Twitter amidst The Queen chaos

There are only a few people that Mzansi viewers love more that The Queen's Petronella. So when she asked for bodyguards from her mafia boss, TGOM, fans backed her up agreeing that she deserves protection.

However, TGOM wasn't swayed and therefore last night's episode didn't feature Petronella anyway. Fans assumed that she stayed home because TGOM didn't grant her bodyguard wish.

Imagine the bravery nje? They were floored by the thought of it!