'Protect Petronella at all costs' - says Twitter amidst The Queen chaos

03 July 2018 - 09:09 By Chrizelda Kekana
Petronella is Twitter's fave.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic

There are only a few people that Mzansi viewers love more that The Queen's Petronella. So when she asked for bodyguards from her mafia boss, TGOM, fans backed her up agreeing that she deserves protection.

However, TGOM wasn't swayed and therefore last night's episode didn't feature Petronella anyway. Fans assumed that she stayed home because TGOM didn't grant her bodyguard wish. 

Imagine the bravery nje? They were floored by the thought of it!

Look, Mzansi viewers miss Petronella but are totally alright with her not going to work because they also can't risk her getting caught in the crossfire between the queens TGOM and Harriet Khoza.

So stay at home wena Patty...

Plus Diamond is back in town andhe's already kidnapped Vuyiswa. An entire detective! So we can't be sure the national treasure that is Patty would be safe.

Tweeps had just the right memes for Diamond.

