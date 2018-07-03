Renate Stuurman on powerful women supporting each other

Contrary to popular belief, actress Renate Stuurman believes that women have always known how to share the spotlight and that in fact, feeling threatened by each other is strengthened by a male projection of power.

Renate explained that because she did a lot of shows where women are at the centre and are powerful, both in the story and in real life, she's had to answer the question about not being "threatened" by her female colleagues.

The actress thinks that feeling threatened by another successful woman was a tired narrative, considering women can happily co-exist in power.

"Even in the same industry, the presence of healthy competition doesn't imply that we (women) don't respect each other. I think it also says a lot about the person when they find another powerful woman to be threatening. It says something about how you see yourself as opposed to what the other women are doing," she told TshisaLIVE.

