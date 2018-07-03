WATCH | Siba's family get to experience snow

As snow fell across southern Namakwa in the Northern Cape, the West Coast District and Cape Winelands on Monday, chef Siba Mtongana and her family got to experience snow for the first time in South Africa.

Siba and her family were on vaycay at Aquila Private Game Reserve near Touws River, a tour hour drive from Cape Town.

She said the magical holiday ended up being surreal as it was the first time they had experienced full snow in South Africa.