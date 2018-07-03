TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Siba's family get to experience snow

03 July 2018 - 10:00 By Jessica Levitt
Siba and her family experienced snow in SA for the first time.
Image: Instagram

As snow fell across southern Namakwa in the Northern Cape, the West Coast District and Cape Winelands on Monday, chef Siba Mtongana and her family got to experience snow for the first time in South Africa.

Siba and her family were on vaycay at Aquila Private Game Reserve near Touws River, a tour hour drive from Cape Town.

She said the magical holiday ended up being surreal as it was the first time they had experienced full snow in South Africa.

"Our family holiday was so surreal with this surprise gift from nature... we were so SNOWED UNDER... this time not from work, but from fun with the squad😝😅..... our first time experiencing full on snow as a family in our own country!"

Siba said the foodie in her also made her want to eat snow. And she did.

