Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I'm not scared to die & I’m not retiring anytime soon

Yvonne told TshisaLIVE that she has decided to embrace growing older, but that doesn't mean she is planning to retire.

"I am never going to dye my grey. I love it. It shows that I have lived. I travel around the world and I see children dying at the age of five, so I am grateful for my life lived and I want to use it to help make a difference. I want to reach out and also make a difference through my music. As long as there is something to fight for, I won't retire or shy away."

She said that she had lost a lot of close friends over the last few years, including Bra Hugh Masekela, but wouldn't allow the thought of death to distract her from giving back.

"I don't worry much about death. When I was younger I was scared and wouldn't even talk about it, now I don't care. Life is for the living. If I was to die today, I would be gone. I don't worry because maybe I'll be in a better place. Here you worry about crime and poverty, but when you are dead, you are dead. There is none of that worry."