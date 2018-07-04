5 things Skeem Saam fans can't do in peace since Alexos arrived in town
There's a new villain in town and his peculiar methods are scaring the entire Skeem Saam town into a state of paranoia.
Since Alexos arrived in Turfloop in search of Kwaito, he's successfully managed to scare every single person there. It's not only that he seems to be the OG phunyuka'bamphethe where prison is concerned, his methods of evil genius are truly unmatched.
Fans of the popular soapie have found themselves failing to draw the line between fiction and reality lately. With Alexos on a kidnapping spree, tweeps have highlighted certain things they can't do in peace until he's gone.
1. Take selfies... like issa scary exercise!
We are not safe Alexos is taking selfies with every kid😂🎥#skeemsaam3 #SkeemSaam— Gubz_SA (@GubzS) July 3, 2018
Err....Alexas is such a cool thug neh...he even take selfies with his victims...😏 #skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/DVn1hyI9F1— 🎼Ole☆Rams🎙 (@RealOleRams) July 2, 2018
2. Go drink water at night or go to the kitchen... or anywhere really *sigh*
Alexos thiza 🙆
now we also can't wake up in the middle of the night to drink water 😢
Imagine if u r staying in Turf n u r used to drinking water at midnight— Shepperd Rihlapfu (@Dr_Rihlapfu) July 3, 2018
Alexos Mathon is coming for u 😂#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/3pSNli8dV0
3. Forget to lock the door...
Man @terhollmann my mom just asked "Did u lock the doors 😨😨😨😨" #SkeemSaam @SkeemSaam3— Zwivhuya Ndou (@Thedrummer81) July 3, 2018
How did this man Alexos escape inside of the police van with the handcuffs @terhollmann #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/dT9SabAyzO— Chronic MA (@Chronic_M_A) July 3, 2018
4. Trust that the director and writers of Skeem Saam are safe...
Alexos probably scares everyone including the directors😂😂 #SkeemSaam— AVie_Realist (@Avumile27010817) July 3, 2018
Everyone is afraid of Alexos, Even the people who are not in #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/Ttz2R3rsuA
When Alexos arrives in town. 😂😂😂Rt pic.twitter.com/xSaIKdMfEJ
5. Speak ill of Alexos out loud.
I salute ✌this Alexos he is a great actor maan but hey let me keep my mouth shut bcz the time is late he wl come after me jooo 😭😭#skeemsaam— Thobza (@Thobeka2187) July 3, 2018
@SkeemSaam3 #SkeemSaam Alexos will hear you shhh pic.twitter.com/xhQCbN28Gr— @Deco_K (@Deco15823600) July 3, 2018
Scared to Even talk about alexos 😂 pic.twitter.com/luA5z2JUmi