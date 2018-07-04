5 things Skeem Saam fans can't do in peace since Alexos arrived in town

There's a new villain in town and his peculiar methods are scaring the entire Skeem Saam town into a state of paranoia.

Since Alexos arrived in Turfloop in search of Kwaito, he's successfully managed to scare every single person there. It's not only that he seems to be the OG phunyuka'bamphethe where prison is concerned, his methods of evil genius are truly unmatched.

Fans of the popular soapie have found themselves failing to draw the line between fiction and reality lately. With Alexos on a kidnapping spree, tweeps have highlighted certain things they can't do in peace until he's gone.

kuRough mntase,. kuLIT!