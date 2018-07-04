TshisaLIVE

5 things Skeem Saam fans can't do in peace since Alexos arrived in town

04 July 2018 - 09:26 By Chrizelda Kekana
Skeem Saam villain Alexos (played by Ter Hollmann) has everyone shaking in their boots.
Image: Via Twitter/Skeem Saam

There's a new villain in town and his peculiar methods are scaring the entire Skeem Saam town into a state of paranoia. 

Since Alexos arrived in Turfloop in search of Kwaito, he's successfully managed to scare every single person there. It's not only that he seems to be the OG phunyuka'bamphethe where prison is concerned, his methods of evil genius are truly unmatched.

Fans of the popular soapie have found themselves failing to draw the line between fiction and reality lately. With Alexos on a kidnapping spree, tweeps have highlighted certain things they can't do in peace until he's gone.

kuRough mntase,. kuLIT!

1. Take selfies... like issa scary exercise!

2. Go drink water at night or go to the kitchen... or anywhere really *sigh*

3. Forget to lock the door...

4. Trust that the director and writers of Skeem Saam are safe...

5. Speak ill of Alexos out loud.

