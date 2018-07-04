Cassper gets spicy: 'Find another role model my dude'
Cassper Nyovest has become a clapback king of note and sends followers back to their lane with bucket loads of spice.
It's no secret that Cassper has often been criticised for flexing about his flashy watches, that mansion and his fancy rides.
But guess what? That isn't going to change anytime soon.
A spicy exchange between the rapper and a fan makes this crystal clear. It all started after Cassper shared the iconic picture of him balancing between his two Bentleys that went viral when he first shared it and became a meme that's been widely used since.
HAhahah... I’ve given y’all some classic content doe!!!! This picture is Top 5!!! https://t.co/GJ5qkVZNFE— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) July 3, 2018
A follower replied to the tweet expressing his "disappointment" in Cassper.
"I'm disappointed in Cassper. I thought he's different from all these artists who brag about material stuff. I thought he'd bring change to young entrepreneurs or artists out there. You used to be my inspiration. I guess it's just a another failure from those we call role models," said the tweep.
The comment obviously didn't sit well with Cass, who flat out told the tweep to find another role model. Ouch!
Find another role model my dude. I am going to flex for as long as I work hard. It happens naturally. It’s like those guys who gym. They put in the work in the gym, then they were tight clothes or thong vests so they can show their bodies. I’m just like them 🤷🏿♂️! Flexing!!! https://t.co/7IIOK0qieE— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) July 4, 2018