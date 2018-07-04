Cassper gets spicy: 'Find another role model my dude'

Cassper Nyovest has become a clapback king of note and sends followers back to their lane with bucket loads of spice.

It's no secret that Cassper has often been criticised for flexing about his flashy watches, that mansion and his fancy rides.

But guess what? That isn't going to change anytime soon.

A spicy exchange between the rapper and a fan makes this crystal clear. It all started after Cassper shared the iconic picture of him balancing between his two Bentleys that went viral when he first shared it and became a meme that's been widely used since.