IN MEMES: Kea was shot at & Twitter isn't handling the suspense that well
Viewers have learnt the hard way that when there's a war brewing between The Khozas and, well, anyone really, they have to prep their funeral and after-tears outfits. Except they never thought it would be Kea Khoza they would have to worry about.
Tuesday night's episode of The Queen has left Twitter in a state of panic. Shots (actual gun shots) were fired towards Kea and Twitter are not sure if she made it out alive.
Kea has just been through the most after enduring (and almost dying) at the hands of an abusive man. Just when she was getting back to her lazy, rich people lifestyle, it seems TGOM and Goodness may have ended her life.
Twitter couldn't handle the suspense and they had just the memes to show it.
#TheQueenMzansi— 👑Bonginkosi B* Mbele🐝 (@Bongi_worldwide) July 3, 2018
The only question I have is...
IS KEA DEAD???😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BFSmoH7N0r
So now we gotta mourn for Kea where will i find a high fashion black outfit #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Sxgt0Npgny— NTANDO-ENHLE (@Beverlys_Dawn) July 3, 2018
Kea can't die, not today haaaa— pretty sithole (@prettywami) July 3, 2018
Who will be our fashionister#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/HW19c5E6xn
#TheQueenMzansi Guyse, Kea...hope she's ok. She survived Tebogo, she can't die like that pic.twitter.com/qqOfKLVHBp— Omphile wa Rusty (@OmphilePhix) July 3, 2018
Watch Kea wabatho Get Shot For nothing😥😥😥 TGOM is Rubbish nje.. #TheQueenMzansi #TheQueen pic.twitter.com/H54B02jRk7— Katlego Monama (@Jomo_SA) July 3, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi when kea saw Gracious and Goodness.. pic.twitter.com/ZrOC8JOkeD— mulatto jesus (@tis_moralez) July 3, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— Ntombi Solomon (@Ntombizakhe18) July 3, 2018
Is Kea dead? pic.twitter.com/nUuPn8t5a9
#TheQueenMzansi— MASEGO_M🇿🇦 (@moblankie) July 3, 2018
Yoh!!! Kea 😱😱
I hope she survived pic.twitter.com/ifLoWbWSTq
#TheQueenMzansi Kea is going to get shot pic.twitter.com/Ogc7PDLwyL— Tshegofatso Mphehlo👑 (@TshegofatsoMph9) July 3, 2018
Vele is Kea dead via those gun shots we heard we cant lose another beauty after mamiki #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/60jwyd5b5k— Future Success (@Katlego19985479) July 3, 2018
It's so sad how Kea couldn't even keep a man... Maybe somehow she'll keep her life #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/j8aLdP444c— 🥀 (@blvck_sunset) July 3, 2018
Kea better be alright, she's been through alot this year.— Motheo Mhala (@MotheoMhala) July 3, 2018
First it was Tebogo,
Now she gets shot up like 2pac...#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/SFHX52OlN7