IN MEMES: Kea was shot at & Twitter isn't handling the suspense that well

04 July 2018 - 08:37 By Chrizelda Kekana
Dineo Moeketsi plays the role of Kea Khoza on The Queen.
Image: Via Twitter/Ferguson Films

Viewers have learnt the hard way that when there's a war brewing between The Khozas and, well, anyone really, they have to prep their funeral and after-tears outfits. Except they never thought it would be Kea Khoza they would have to worry about.

Tuesday night's episode of The Queen has left Twitter in a state of panic. Shots (actual gun shots) were fired towards Kea and Twitter are not sure if she made it out alive.

Kea has just been through the most after enduring (and almost dying) at the hands of an abusive man. Just when she was getting back to her lazy, rich people lifestyle, it seems TGOM and Goodness may have ended her life.

Twitter couldn't handle the suspense and they had just the memes to show it.

