Lerato Kganyago's #BehindTheStory left Twitter in their feels

04 July 2018 - 10:40 By Chrizelda Kekana
Lerato Kganyago poured her heart out on Pearl Thusi's show.
Lerato Kganyago poured her heart out on Pearl Thusi's show.
Lerato Kganyago has never been one to leave herself vulnerable on public platforms, but on last night's episode of Behind The Story, she left many fans in tears as she told her story.

The show, which is hosted by Pearl Thusi, gives viewers a front row seat into the lives of the local celebrities they look up to.

It aims to go behind the headlines and behind the personality to see who they really are.

Lerato held nothing back in the interview. 

She got emotional as she spoke about the tragedy she went through when she had two miscarriages and how she still asks God to heal her.

"I have moments where I just zone out and want to be alone. Sometimes I ask God for someone that I can hold in my hands," Lerato said as she spoke about children.

The presenter also spoke about the "drama" that led her to leave Live Amp, the "beefs" and fakeness in the industry and that True Love cover drama came up.

Twitter couldn't help but share prayers with her so that she heals from all the things that have hurt her in the past.

Many said her story was one of inspiration, dedication, hard work and faith.

