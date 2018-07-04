Lerato Kganyago's #BehindTheStory left Twitter in their feels
Lerato Kganyago has never been one to leave herself vulnerable on public platforms, but on last night's episode of Behind The Story, she left many fans in tears as she told her story.
The show, which is hosted by Pearl Thusi, gives viewers a front row seat into the lives of the local celebrities they look up to.
It aims to go behind the headlines and behind the personality to see who they really are.
If you missed @PearlThusi's unpacking of @leratokganyago's #BehindTheStory last night, don't worry we got you covered with repeats on Thursday- 19:00, Sunday- 17:05 & Monday- 18:00 😉 pic.twitter.com/fD3SI7diLL— MTV Base South (@MTVBaseSouth) July 4, 2018
Lerato held nothing back in the interview.
She got emotional as she spoke about the tragedy she went through when she had two miscarriages and how she still asks God to heal her.
"I have moments where I just zone out and want to be alone. Sometimes I ask God for someone that I can hold in my hands," Lerato said as she spoke about children.
The presenter also spoke about the "drama" that led her to leave Live Amp, the "beefs" and fakeness in the industry and that True Love cover drama came up.
“You can’t change a person or the way they see you, some people are in a bad space and some in a good space. There’s no way I’ll sabotage myself because of what you are going through” - @leratokganyago on her relationship with industry peers 👀#BehindTheStory— MTV Base South (@MTVBaseSouth) July 3, 2018
“There’s a lot of problems we have in the industry, BUT, when you speak up, you are on your own” @leratokganyago on the sad story behind the entertainment industry.#BehindTheStory— MTV Base South (@MTVBaseSouth) July 3, 2018
Twitter couldn't help but share prayers with her so that she heals from all the things that have hurt her in the past.
Many said her story was one of inspiration, dedication, hard work and faith.
