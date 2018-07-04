'Never be quiet' - Actress Tessa Twala breaks her silence on alleged abuse

Tessa added that the guy apparently also offered her money, which she allegedly refused to accept.

"He did offer me money that night saying I should sleep with him cos he has money now. And I still said no and asked him why he is acting like this now cos I had explained again and again that I don’t like him romantically. After those words left my mouth hitting me was his solution."

The model told TshisaLIVE that she decided to speak out to encourage other women not to keep quiet.

She said that by keeping quiet culprits were getting away with "such evil".

"I was just sitting in my house yesterday and I decided that it was time to tell people. I want people to know that this can happen to anyone and that if we don't speak out, it will continue happening."

Tessa said that even though their mutual friends advised her to drop the charges, there was no way she was going to let it go.

She claims that after months of being in court, the person was let off with a warning because he was a first time offender.

"There was no way I was going to let it go because I wanted it to affect him financially, physically and emotionally, like it did to me. Making sure that this was on record will also protect the next woman he decides to get violent with."

Tessa said that people treated her so weirdly after the incident and by speaking out she hopes that men will realise that money and violence won't get them a woman.