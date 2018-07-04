TshisaLIVE

Paris Jackson slams 'family feud' reports & Twitter supports her

04 July 2018 - 11:40 By Chrizelda Kekana
Paris Jackson.
Paris Jackson seems to be gatvol of the hundreds of reports surrounding her family on a regular basis. 

Paris, who buried her grandfather, Joe Jackson this past weekend took to Twitter in the wee hours of Wednesday to clear her name. This after, reports claimed that she argued with her aunt Janet Jackson at Joe's funeral. 

According to Radar Online, Paris and her aunt refused to speak to each other and allegedly kept far away from each other during the funeral service.

Paris tweeted that people needed to stop with the "stupid" rumours.

Fans of the Jackson family flooded Paris' mentions in support, saying that people needed to let them grieve in peace.  

