Thembisa Mdoda lambastes Twitter user over racist comments

Thembisa Mdoda came out guns blazing against a Twitter user for racist comments about apartheid, which resulted in a heated exchange between the two.

It is unclear if the user, who goes under the name 'Johnny Roodt', is a real person or if it is a parody account.

The debacle unfolded on Twitter after 'Johnny' tweeted about being frustrated about the service at King Shaka International Airport.

"Bags have been dribbling out a few at a time for 25 minutes. One of the things I hate most about ending Apartheid…is that our civilisation has to be reduced to theirs," tweeted the user.