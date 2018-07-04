Thembisa Mdoda lambastes Twitter user over racist comments
Thembisa Mdoda came out guns blazing against a Twitter user for racist comments about apartheid, which resulted in a heated exchange between the two.
It is unclear if the user, who goes under the name 'Johnny Roodt', is a real person or if it is a parody account.
The debacle unfolded on Twitter after 'Johnny' tweeted about being frustrated about the service at King Shaka International Airport.
"Bags have been dribbling out a few at a time for 25 minutes. One of the things I hate most about ending Apartheid…is that our civilisation has to be reduced to theirs," tweeted the user.
King Shaka International Airport...bags have been dribbling out a few at a time for 25 minutes. One of the things I hate most about ending Apartheid...is that our Civilisation has to be reduced to theirs pic.twitter.com/Zr6JbSFMbZ— Johnny Roodt (@rogamur) June 30, 2018
Things spiralled out of control after Thembisa told him to get his own bag.
Thembisa did not hold back and tackled the user head-on over the comments.
The user then hit back with more racist remarks.
I know how they used to work — before the garden boys & kitchen maids were allowed to take over— Johnny Roodt (@rogamur) July 1, 2018
Thembisa then fired back with a powerful clapback.
"And still, here are you, acting just below that particular pedigree. Well done boy. Well done !!!"