Cassper says if Jesus & Mandela were hated, then hating him is inevitable
According to Cassper Nyovest extreme hate is a mark of how great you are.
We all aspire to be great and there are always people who inspire the greatness in us. And according to Cassper Nyovest all those people have a congregation of haters and that is how they know they are great.
The rapper, who has a become a Twitter war leader, took to the social media site to tell one of his now two million followers that he believed his greatness meant that he would get major hate.
Just as Nelson and Jesus did...
This was after one tweep renounced him as a worthy role model because of his "show off" tendencies.
But when one of his loyal Tsibipians said people just needed to understand the divine gift that is Cassper, he stroked Cassper's ego up nicely.
That's when Cassper went and, uhm, compared the level of hate he gets to that of Nelson Mandela and Jesus. (Yes, the Jesus).
They hated Jesus and Mandela. Who am to be an exception? If anything , the hate validates that I’m great. https://t.co/zHyhAvcKxe— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) July 4, 2018
There were various responses to the statement, ranging from people saying Cassper's statement is blasphemy to those saying he can't even try a Mandela comparison because Mandela went to school.
Ouch.
Check out the other reactions below:
Blasphemy— Malcolm X (@AfterTheBeamer) July 4, 2018
The way the intellectual bar is so low to the so called public figure in this country they assume zero responsibility in any of their utterance .
How could you even bring equate Mandela to Black Jesus the nerve ... pic.twitter.com/MvPzp4pOt3
Mandela sure, Mara Jesus mfethu? pic.twitter.com/2LCLbX0yu1— de homie (@freehippy_zar) July 4, 2018
di comments de reng mongwaneng 💀 💀 pic.twitter.com/6RmbwRKZGV— simnikiwe (@tiyeza_mngwev) July 4, 2018
Bro I like the way u deal with negative tweets oskhokho pic.twitter.com/045JVAdBZb— PEACE✌🏾 (@blackchild14545) July 4, 2018
It'll never get old 😂 pic.twitter.com/oGE4zy0ETK— Vicks Mega (@Mega_sfundo) July 4, 2018
July 4, 2018
These are the very same people who mock Cass for not finishing school... mxm! 😅 pic.twitter.com/YmAq6rH8jx— ♏SKATTIE 🇿🇦 (@SakhileMash) July 4, 2018
One tweep just posted a video, telling Cassper to stay away from comparisons... because well they don't help anybody.
Cassper bro, that's what l can sat to you. pic.twitter.com/oQRKVBzUab— Thabo Uqueio (@thabo_uqueio) July 4, 2018