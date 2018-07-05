Cassper says if Jesus & Mandela were hated, then hating him is inevitable

We all aspire to be great and there are always people who inspire the greatness in us. And according to Cassper Nyovest all those people have a congregation of haters and that is how they know they are great.

The rapper, who has a become a Twitter war leader, took to the social media site to tell one of his now two million followers that he believed his greatness meant that he would get major hate.

Just as Nelson and Jesus did...

This was after one tweep renounced him as a worthy role model because of his "show off" tendencies.