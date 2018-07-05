TshisaLIVE

DJ Sbu takes legal action against 'HIV Cure' scam

05 July 2018 - 12:20 By Karishma Thakurdin
DJ Sbu is fuming over fraudsters hijacking his brand.
Image: Via Instagram

DJ Sbu is spitting fire over a fraudulent 'HIV Cure' scam that has linked his picture to its social media advertising. 

The entrepreneur and radio personality shared a screenshot of the advertisement doing the rounds on Facebook with his picture on it. 

Sbu expressed disappointment over the fiasco, saying that people need to focus on building their own brands. 

"I am extremely disappointed at how our brothers and sisters are taking short cuts to make money while being predators of our brands we have worked so hard to build." 

He added that he works very hard on a daily basis to build his brand only for fraudsters to jump on the bandwagon. 

"It is a disappointment to be taken advantage of in such a manner. I have taken legal action against the perpetrators and I have been advised by my legal team to not say anything further." 

