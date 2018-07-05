IN MEMES | Cheaters SA? Here... in Mzansi guys? This will NOT end well!
Twitter is shook at the thought of what Cheaters SA will do to Mzansi.
There is a state of lowkey panic on the social media streets after a call to entry showed up on the timeline... a call to be part of the Mzansi version of Cheaters!
If you've ever seen any version of Cheaters then you understand why there is real panic among tweeps. The show, which serves to expose infidelity in relationships and often sees dramatic confrontations take place on TV, for the whole world to see.
Then just as everybody was minding their own, they realised that the Mzansi version of the show is in the works. Imagine... a whole Cheaters SA.
#CheatersSA : Let’s catch all the cheaters!— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) July 4, 2018
RT for awareness! (This is real guys) pic.twitter.com/cHsx69EGNO
Say it with us: Ksa'zobaLIT!
#CoupleGoals are about to seen for what most of them really are... #SquadGoals. To be honest it's a lot for Mzansi to handle and it's not even real yet.
The show is already trending and many were also already searching for the channel, only to find its apparently sill in the pipeline.
Tweeps went into a frenzy, just imagining what the show would be like. While most people were afraid that they will end up on the show, most were more scared of what they would do if they see their person on the show.
The memes were pure fire!
Imagine watching an episode about your girlfriend being caught cheating on another guy with another guy #CheatersSA pic.twitter.com/dox9mj0rg5— Landless and Still Savage (@Isaac_Moselane) July 4, 2018
Guys imagine seeing your boyfriend on #CheatersSA while he is cheating on his girlfriend pic.twitter.com/49ffZDov92— Please RT Pinned Tweet 🙏 (@BassieKayy) July 4, 2018
#CheatersSA— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) July 4, 2018
A scene from the upcoming episode pic.twitter.com/4ObzJoSyIM
I really can't wait for #CheatersSA— Malume Saki 15K (@MS_Lenyora) July 5, 2018
Especially when it's colored people on, false teeth flying all over the telly. pic.twitter.com/eNiThKAcAm
#CheatersSA will make you realize that your "couple goals" was actually "squad goals" pic.twitter.com/o5G0ZRHX8O— Marco. (@MarcoLSithole) July 4, 2018
Some relationships are shaken by a mere "LOL" in the replies section, how will they survive #CheatersSA? 💀 pic.twitter.com/Afj8OQgn4K— 🌻a wife♥️ (@I_Am_Nonhla) July 4, 2018
Im low key scared that I'll be on #CheatersSA as the other woman pic.twitter.com/eZMqbP1QFB— KHENSANI (@khoza_dineo) July 4, 2018
#CheatersSA when my crush's boyfriend on live on cheaters pic.twitter.com/p3y1MW2yNI— Siyamboleka zathu (@siya_zathu) July 4, 2018
When a #CheatersSA van pulls up at a tarven, cheaters will be like: pic.twitter.com/bu9YtfU0Ks— ĐØÑŅÝ👅💦🍒💯🔥 (@DonnyTheDiamon1) July 4, 2018
This show is gonna cause so much havoc 😮🤦🏼♂️🙊 #CheatersSA pic.twitter.com/wMemij6Ptj— Neo (@neo_mashila) July 4, 2018
#CheatersSA is long overdue... In 2016 I had a cousin who was engaged emhlangeni (Reed dance). Her man cought her Red handed with onother guy... 3 months later she was pregnant and neither of them was the father... pic.twitter.com/BqMyB8w9Wa— Bekithemba Zulu🇿🇦 (@BekithembaZ) July 4, 2018
TshisaLIVE called the number listed on the call to entry, however it just rang or gave us an engaged tone. That may mean that the line is too busy or the call to entry isn't real.
There's no denying that the show would be LIT AF but in Mzansi it would probably also be life threatening fam... you know how dramatic we can be.
What do you think? Do you want the show to come to life?