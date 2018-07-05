TshisaLIVE

Jessica Nkosi compares herself to Beyoncé

05 July 2018 - 12:56 By Karishma Thakurdin
Jessica Nkosi's confidence is levels.
Jessica Nkosi's confidence is levels.
Image: Via Instagram

There's no denying that Jessica Nkosi is drop-dead gorgeous. And she knows it. In fact, Jessica and her mom believe that she looks like Beyoncé.

The actress proved that her confidence levels are on point when a fan told her she looks like the US superstar. 

Jessica then went on to jokingly add that her mom has always told her she looks like Queen Bey. 

"And my mom has always told me I look like her, like she literally did not know who Beyoncé was and she'd see her on TV and look at me for a long time and say, 'yaz wena ufana nalosisi," she said on Instagram Stories. 

We're just out here going...yaaasss guurl! 

IN MEMES | Cheaters SA? Here... in Mzansi guys? This will NOT end well!

If the show did come to life it would be lit AF.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Xolani Gwala is in remission from colon cancer

Xolani Gwala is officially in remission from colon cancer.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Zodwa says it hurts those close to her when she calls herself b**ch

Zodwa Wabantu says she'd rather call herself a b**ch and claim her power than let people do it behind her back, but it hurts those close to her.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Skeem Saam's Alexos is 'ready' to be the next big TV villain

"I thought my Facebook account had been hacked because suddenly I had so many friend requests. I was like 'What the hell is happening?'"
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Xolani Gwala is in remission from colon cancer TshisaLIVE
  2. 'My life was over... Thank you EFF for the help' - Fifi Cooper pours her heart ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'My life was over... Thank you EFF for the help' - Fifi Cooper pours her heart ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Cute! AKA & Zinhle buy Kairo two puppies for her birthday TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper gets spicy: 'Find another role model my dude' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Joburg man robbed at gunpoint after returning from airport
Could this be an answer to homelessness in South African cities?
X