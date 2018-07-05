Jessica Nkosi compares herself to Beyoncé
05 July 2018 - 12:56
There's no denying that Jessica Nkosi is drop-dead gorgeous. And she knows it. In fact, Jessica and her mom believe that she looks like Beyoncé.
The actress proved that her confidence levels are on point when a fan told her she looks like the US superstar.
Jessica then went on to jokingly add that her mom has always told her she looks like Queen Bey.
"And my mom has always told me I look like her, like she literally did not know who Beyoncé was and she'd see her on TV and look at me for a long time and say, 'yaz wena ufana nalosisi," she said on Instagram Stories.
We're just out here going...yaaasss guurl!