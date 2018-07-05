Phew! Kea lives but Twitter isn't sold on that bulletproof story
Crisis avoided! Fans found that all the panic attacks they endured on Tuesday night were for nothing because their beloved Kea Khoza was alive and well. This after, she was shot at by TGOM and Goodness.
How?
Well, she was driving mommy's car and mommy's car is bulletproof!
Despite all the panic tweeps endured thinking Kea had died, some were disappointed to find that she wasn't even harmed.
It wasn't really that they wanted her to die, but... a lil more drama would have been nice, like a scratch'nyana or something to that effect, so said Twitter.
#TheQueenMzansi bullet proof? No ambulance nyana, no scratch. pic.twitter.com/72UZe2S5cN— Gabriela Magabane (@morongwaMow) July 4, 2018
So not even one bullet hit Kea?? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/swdDGDwh0F— #Kalushi ✊ (@viwe_dobe) July 4, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi so now harriet car has got bullet prove windows 🧐 pic.twitter.com/2bMn9xbpjI— pretty Khumalo (@prettykhumalo93) July 4, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— Brownie (@KamogeloMotsapi) July 4, 2018
So not even one bullet hit Kea☺️💔 pic.twitter.com/9B9fzkU4Y8
Imagine thinking the whole day about Kea being shot only find out that the car was bullet proof #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/p2Y7UXlpXp— SementhleeW💕 (@SementhleeW) July 4, 2018
However, majority of tweeps were just really happy to see Kea unharmed.
So tweeps went ahead and cancelled the designer clothes they were about to buy for the funeral.
#TheQueenMzansi— °°-Baby_afro💞🌻👑 (@JessicaBolotina) July 4, 2018
The bullet proof windows help #The Queen is slways ready Kea is alive thank good! pic.twitter.com/z3vs2g0o5h
#TheQueenMzansi— Romans8v28 (@GrantMyburgh2) July 4, 2018
My crush Kea did not die ...not even 1 bullet touched her.#Keanotdead pic.twitter.com/9wroNGN3G7
#TheQueenMzansi Cancelling my order for a designer outfit for Kea's funeral... pic.twitter.com/8zzGdwRv1w— ✝️ (@tandolive) July 4, 2018
Faaam I thought they killed Kea😭 almost felt em chest pains💔 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/1nAoVwiEpn— SoulTrae (@OtsileM13) July 4, 2018
To sum it up:— Chosen Bemused (@chosenbemused) July 4, 2018
Gracious and Goodness speed off from the Khoza's mansion
Kea spoked but alive
Thato doing some detective work
Gracious breaks the news to big 5 about Hariet 'passing'
It's wrap😂👍👌👍#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/koZWwNqKB2
My budget is safe no need for a designer funeral outfit Kea is alive#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/zeHi0CftKw— NTANDO-ENHLE (@Beverlys_Dawn) July 4, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi if there's any woman who's seen it all, it has to be Kea. Physically abusive partner, now being shot at...hai shem pic.twitter.com/1w3LdIMWOp— Omphile wa Rusty (@OmphilePhix) July 4, 2018
@therealdineo moghel you're lucky I have a good heart yaz cause usihlukumezile last night busy dropping #Kea is dead hints lana 😭 just glad you're alive ! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/V851nOakSO— #JUSTICEFORJUNIOR (@10xthemnns) July 4, 2018
I nearly had a heart attack thot Kea was dead #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/7GqOxWPz6u— MitchelleKaroro🌻 (@mitchellekaroro) July 4, 2018